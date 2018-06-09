New Avengers: Infinity War fan theory suggests Doctor Strange time travelled to warn Captain Marvel, Nick Fury

After the calamitous events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans all over the world — especially the most spirited and imaginative ones from Reddit — have continued to theorise how Avengers 4 will undo Thanos' actions.

What we know for sure is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is involved in the rescue mission somehow. Though she did not make an appearance in Infinity War, we did see Nick Fury send out a distress call to Carol Danvers with an odd-looking pager in the film's end-credits scene.

According to one enlightened Reddit user WamsyTheOneAndOnly, it is none other than Doctor Strange, using the Eye of Agamotto, who goes back in time to tell Fury that he will be needing the pager at a certain point in time. “Doctor Strange knows what happens in the future, he sets it up in fact,” he suggests.

The actions of Cumberbatch's character in Infinity War did leave fans scratching their heads. The sorcerer uses the Time Stone to evaluate 14 million odd timelines and finds there is only one reality in which the heroes actually manage to defeat Thanos. He then parts with the Time Stone handing it over rather easily to Thanos, who then causes the Snappening. Most believe he did it because he saw a future wherein in order to win in the long term they had to lose in the short term.

The Redditor explains, "He knew that Thanos had to snap his fingers at that exact right time and under all these certain conditions for them to win. He’s setting up Captain Marvel’s return to Earth. I believe he’ll appear in the CM movie and tell Fury it is vital for him to carry around with him the pager to contact Captain Marvel. Nick Fury, knowing about Steven Strange lists him as an ally to shield which of course is how Hydra knows about him despite him being a neurosurgeon (anyone who is an ally of SHIELD is a threat to HYDRA)."

This theory makes sense considering we know Doctor Strange is not that foolish to part with the Eye of Agamotto that easily. Either way, we will know how accurate this theory is when Captain Marvel lands in cinemas, in March next year.

