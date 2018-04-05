Black buck poaching case LIVE updates: According to CNN-News18, actor Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in prison in the black buck poaching case. The news channel quoted the Bishnoi community's lawyer as saying the above. The actor has been fined Rs 10,000 as well. Actor's bail hearing will be likely at 10.30 am on Friday, currently, he will be taken for medical examination before heading to Jodhpur Central Jail.

The Jodhpur court is likely to announce the quantum of punishment for Salman Khan in the black buck poaching case at 2 pm on Thursday. Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they have asked for the maximum punishment (of six years).

Speaking to ANI, Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad demanded maximum punishment for actor Salman Khan: "We'll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan."

A Jodhpur court has convicted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while other actors —Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari — have been acquitted. The quantum of sentence will be announced shortly. According to latest report, the Bishnoi Sabha has objected to the acquittal of five others.

Proceedings have begun at the Jodhpur court which will deliver verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case shortly. Actor Salman Khan is present in the court with sisters Alvira and Arpita. Other accused — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari — are also present in the courtroom.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reached the Jodhpur court, reported CNN-News18. The court will be pronouncing its verdict in the black buck poaching case, involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others. The final hearing in the black buck case will begin at 11.15 am. Accused actor Salman Khan is expected to arrive in the courthouse at 11 am.

In an interview with NDTV in 2009, actor Salman Khan had claimed that the group had come across the a herd of deer when they were returning after pack-up while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain. He said, "We saw deer fawn, stuck in a bush. The whole herd was there. He (fawn) was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole pack was there. He ate a few biscuits and then went away".

The verdict in the black buck poaching case on actor Salman Khan is expected to be pronounced after 11 am on Thursday, according to reports. The Bollywood star and other actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, allegedly went out on a midnight hunting spree and killed two black bucks in October 1998.

Actor Salman Khan and the other accused are charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is up to six years in prison. If convicted, the actor could face a prison term upto six years in jail.

A Jodhpur court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are accused.

The accused landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing.

The movie stars were accused of poaching black bucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on 1-2 October, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie.

They were accused of killing two black bucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on 28 March. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for 5 April thereafter.

Meanwhile, a video clipping of Saif getting annoyed over media questions and threatening his driver by saying "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo, varna padegi ek" (close windowpane, put car in reverse or else you will get slapped) has since gone viral on social media.

It was learnt that a fan also misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the airport at Jodhpur on Wednesday morning.

