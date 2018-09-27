You are here:

Birds of Prey: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell cast as Huntress, Black Canary in Harley Quinn movie

Press Trust of India

Sep,27 2018 14:12:21 IST

Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey, has officially added Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell to the cast of the film.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (left), Jurnee Smollett-Bell. Images via Twitter

According to Variety, Winstead will play Huntress and Smollett-Bell will portray Black Canary in the DC comic book-inspired film.

Huntress, also known as Helena Bertinelli, has appeared in different versions throughout DC Comics. The Birds of Prey take views the character as a former mafia princess who was devastated at a young age when her family was killed in a mob hit, turning her into a vigilante and eventually leading her to join the Birds of Prey team.

Winstead beat Margaret Qualley and Cristin Milioti to land the role of Huntress.

Black Canary, aka Dinah Lance, is a good-natured and idealistic streetfighter in the comics.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Janelle Monae were in the running to become Black Canary in the Warner Bros film.

Actor Margot Robbie is all set to reprise her Suicide Squad role of Harley Quinn.

She will also co-produce the project with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless.

Robbie is attached to play Quinn in three more projects, that she will topline.

To be directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey will open in the theatres on 7 February, 2020.

