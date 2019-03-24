You are here:

Bhuj: The Pride of India, Tanhaji, Pagalpanti, Pati Patni Aur Woh release dates announced

The release date of two of Ajay Devgn's forthcoming movies have been announced. Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk along with Devgn, has been booked for the Independence Day weekend next year. The film will hit screens on 14 August, 2020. On the other hand, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been postponed by 2 weeks. Initially slated for 27 December this year, the historical war film will now release on 10 January, 2020.

Release date finalized... #BhujThePrideOfIndia to release on 14 Aug 2020... Stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk... Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. #IndependenceDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/2PKShMFTdX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior gets a new release date: 10 Jan 2020... Directed by Om Raut... Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADFL and Bhushan Kumar’s TSeries. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/WE7aSGa6FQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey's romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh also received a release date. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake of the 1978 Sanjaav Kumar classic will open in theatres on 6 December this year.

Release date confirmed... #PatiPatniAurWoh - starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey - to release on 6 Dec 2019... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra. pic.twitter.com/n4cZYm9I4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's madcap comedy Pagalpanti, which was supposed to hit the theatres on 6 December, has been pushed ahead by two weeks, and will now release on 22 November. The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, which includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, among others.

#Pagalpanti to arrive earlier: 22 Nov 2019... Stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 12:22:35 IST