Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat to star in Anees Bazmi's Pagalpanti

FP Staff

Feb 06, 2019 10:21:40 IST

Anil Kapoor is all set to reunite with director Anees Bazmee for his forthcoming comedy flick Pagalpanti. The film boasts of an ensemble cast which includes the likes of John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, apart from Anil Kapoor.

After No Entry, Welcome, Mubarkan, Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have reunited for Pagalpanti. Twitter/@BazmeeAnees

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak, Pagalpanti is slated to go on floors on  from 17 February, and will be shot in a 90-day start to finish schedule in London and Leeds.

The film aims for a 6 December release, which would result in a box office clash with Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat.

Bazmee has earlier collaborated with Anil on a number of films, including blockbusters No Entry (2005) and Welcome (2007). Interestingly, Anil has shared screen space with both Ileana and John in Anees Bazmee's films; he worked with Ileana in Mubarakan and with John in Welcome Back. 

In a statement, producer Bhushan Kumar said that they have worked with most of the cast members of Pagalpanti before, and were happy to have Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda on board. "The characters are so hilarious that you will end up laughing throughout the movie.” Kumar told The Indian Express. 

