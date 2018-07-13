Ajay Devgn, Kajol to reunite on screen after nine years for upcoming biopic on Tanaji Malusare

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are all set to reunite on-screen after almost a decade in their next film titled Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. A source revealed, “It’s likely that Kajol will play the female lead opposite Ajay in the movie. If she gives her nod, she will essay the role of Taanaji’s wife. Although, essentially it’s a war film, it also focuses on the relationship between the Maratha warrior and his wife,” according to a DNA report.

“Kajol’s Marathi dialect is perfect and the role suits her. When she heard the part, she was excited about it,” says our source adding, “The mapping, layout, paperwork, designing and planning are happening right now. The makers have locked some locations outside Mumbai and have even started building the sets,” the source added.

The 49-year-old actor unveiled the first look of Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior on Twitter in 2017.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

The film is locked in for a release on 25 September 2019 and produced by the Golmaal franchise lead himself at a budget of Rs 150 crore. It relies on heavy VFX work and the story revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, a Koli military leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army. Director Om Raut is expected to depict Tanaji's heroic fight in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Rest of the cast ensemble is yet to be revealed and when DNA contacted a film’s spokesperson, he said: “The casting is still undecided.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999 has worked on multiple projects throughout the 90s and early 2000 and were last seen in the film 3D animated movie Toonpur Ka Super Hero.

