Bharat: Disha Patani says she probably 'won't get to work with Salman Khan again' due to their age difference

Disha Patani who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is awaiting the release of her next Bharat, alongside Salman Khan. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed that that this may have been be her only chance of working with the Dabangg actor.

When asked why she thinks so, she said, "Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate “yes”. He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era."

Ahead of the film's release, Disha was featured in 'Slow Motion' song along with Salman that is gaining popularity among fans. Set in 1964, the song is a tribute to the era when the popularity of Russian circus was at its peak and features Disha as a trapeze artiste, while Salman plays a daredevil stuntman.

However, the age difference between the actors has hardly affected the casting calls for upcoming films. Earlier this year, it was announced that Salman, 53, and Alia Bhatt, 26, will share the screen space for the first time in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Inshallah.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Eid on 5 June, facing a clash with Sophie Turner's X-Men: Dark Phoenix at the box office.

