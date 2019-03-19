You are here:

Alia Bhatt confirmed to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Inshallah

FP Staff

Mar 19, 2019 11:32:18 IST

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house made it official that he will reunite with Salman Khan 19 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for a romantic film, speculations have been rife about which actress would be cast opposite Salman.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan during the shoot of Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam. File Image

However, Salman took to Twitter and confirmed that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the lead.

Confirming the news, Alia also mentioned it was a long wait to finally feature in a Bhansali film.

Alia recently also joined the cast of SS Rajamouli's Telugu magnum opus RRR, in which she will play Sita, and share the screen space with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It will mark her debut in South cinema.

Sanjay and Salman have together delivered blockbusters hits Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi: The Musical. But after a public fallout, the duo refrained from working together. However, buzz is that the two have rekindled their relationship and are on friendly terms again.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 11:32:41 IST

