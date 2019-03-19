Alia Bhatt confirmed to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Inshallah

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house made it official that he will reunite with Salman Khan 19 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for a romantic film, speculations have been rife about which actress would be cast opposite Salman.

However, Salman took to Twitter and confirmed that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the lead.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Confirming the news, Alia also mentioned it was a long wait to finally feature in a Bhansali film.

I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Alia recently also joined the cast of SS Rajamouli's Telugu magnum opus RRR, in which she will play Sita, and share the screen space with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It will mark her debut in South cinema.

Sanjay and Salman have together delivered blockbusters hits Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi: The Musical. But after a public fallout, the duo refrained from working together. However, buzz is that the two have rekindled their relationship and are on friendly terms again.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 11:32:41 IST