Bandish Bandits, Killing Eve, Gunjan Saxena — What to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MUBI, MX Player

While Netflix will release the long-awaited Gunjan Saxena biopic, Amazon Prime Video India will bring forth Bandish Bandits and Killing Eve Season 3.

August will witness a plethora of shows and films across platforms. While Netflix is scheduled to push out its much-anticipated feature Gunjan Saxena, Amazon Prime Video India will bring forth titles like Bandish Bandits and Killing Eve Season 3, other platforms like MUBI will bring before audiences niche projects like Matthias and Maxime, and Shazia Iqbal’s critically acclaimed short Bebaak.

MUBI

Unmadiyude Maranam (Death of Insane) — 1 August

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s absurdist film delves into how a person’s dreams are censored by society. The dystopian fantasy drama features Rajshri Deshpande and Suni RS.

@sanalsasidharan has mastered an unique technique making him an original, bizarre, entertaining and at the same time an enlightening film maker. His uniqueness lies in the instructive comedy. #Death_Of_Insane #Unmadiyude_Maranam https://t.co/zWsRyPvHug pic.twitter.com/1MbtI9j6od — Kotravai (@kotravai_n) February 15, 2019

Matthias and Maxime — 28 August

Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan’s drama Matthias and Maxime features Dolan, Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas, Pier-Luc Funk, Samuel Gauthier, Antoine Pilon, Adib Alkhalidey, and Anne Dorval among others. The film was screened at Cannes last year, and charts the journey of two friends who explore questions about their sexuality through the script of a short film that they are asked to star in.

Bebaak — 28 August

Director Shazia Iqbal’s critically acclaimed short Bebaak is based on a true incident. The film depicts the struggle of an economically vulnerable young woman who faces the wrath of religious autocrats during a scholarship interview.

Amazon Prime Video

Bandish Bandits — 5 August

A 10-part romantic-drama, Bandish Bandits follows the love story of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhary) belonging to diverse musical backgrounds. The trailer introduces classical performer Radhe and popstar Tamanna and gives a glimpse into their budding romance as they decide to collaborate professionally. Naseeruddin Shah plays a Hindustani classical musician from Rajasthan, and Radhe's grandfather.

Killing Eve season 3 — 7 August

Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge based the series on the 'Codename Villanelle' novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season.

She handed over the head writing duties to Emerald Fennell for season two, who is also running season three. The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice.

For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her.

All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances and perhaps a share of their souls.

Disney+Hotstar

Underwater — 14 August

This 2020 American science fiction action horror film is directed by William Eubank and written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad. The film charts the journey of a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their deep-sea laboratory.

Khuda Hafiz — 14 August

Vidyut Jammwal (Sameer) and Shivaleeka Oberoi (Nargis) star in this romance action saga directed by Faruk Kabir. When Sameer and Nargis decide to go work in a foreign land, things go wrong and Sameer, a common man, has to give it his all to make things better. The story is inspired by true events and the film is produced by Panorama Studios. The trailer is now streaming exclusively on the platform.

The One and Only Ivan — 14 August

The One and Only Ivan is based on author K A Applegate's 2012 bestseller of the same name, features an impressive voice cast of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Bryan Cranston, and Helen Mirren.

Thea Sharrock has helmed the movie from a screenplay by Mike White. The One and Only Ivan is the second Disney project, after Kenneth Branagh's Artemis Fowl, to avoid the theatrical route in the wake of the coronavirus-forced shutdown.

The live-action and CGI hybrid film presents the story of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog.

Lovecraft Country — 17 August

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the Lovecraft Country series follows the journey of two childhood friends across a 1950s America with Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States, in search of a missing father.

It features Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abby Lee, and Michael Kenneth Williams among others.

ZEE 5

Danny — 1 August

South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's upcoming feature titled Danny is directed by Santhanamoorthy will premiere on the OTT platform. The Tamil thriller follows police dog, Danny, as he assists his master played by Sarathkumar’s character in the film.

Pareeksha: The Final Test — 6 August

Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha’s directorial venture Pareeksha is a commentary on India's education system. It follows the story of a rickshaw puller in Bihar whose biggest dream is to provide quality education to his son but it is not as easy as he thinks it is going to be.

Pareeksha: The Final Test had its premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year in Goa.

Mee Raqsam — 21 August

Mee Raqsam is veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her brother Baba Azmi’s homage to their late father, the noted poet Kaifi Azmi. The ZEE5 film, presented by Shabana and directed by Baba, celebrates the father-daughter bond.

The movie, featuring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Danish Husain, and Aditi Subedi, revolves around a young girl’s aspiration to become a dancer, but coming from a small village like Mijwan (a village in eastern UP), everyone questions her dreams and choices. Mee Raqsam is also Baba Azmi’s directorial debut.

Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl — 12 August

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the title role, the film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Presented by Zee Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Viineet Kumar, was earlier slated to release on 24 April.

Gunjan Saxena is directed by Sharan Sharma, who shares writing credits with Nikhil Mehrotra. Hussain Dalal has been credited with additional dialogue writing.

Project Power — 14 August

Project Power is an upcoming American superhero film that features Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback in the crucial roles. The film charts the story of a father who tries to rescue his daughter. The narrative delves into the dangerous evils that lie behind a particular drug that grants its takers superpowers.

Voot Select

The Gone Game — 7 August

This crime thriller features Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Shweta Tripathi and deals with the mystery behind a murder that takes place during the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire series has been filmed indoors by the crew and the artistes.

ALTBalaji

Bebaakee — Yet to be announced

Bebaakee will be a social drama that revolves around two powerful families. While Kushal Tandon plays Sufiyaan, a passionate youngster and a budding journalist, actress Shivjyoti Rajput will play his love interest Kainaat.

MX Player

Aashram

IT'S OFFICIAL... #BobbyDeol makes his digital debut... First glimpse of #Aashram... The series is directed by Prakash Jha... Streams from 28 Aug 2020 on #MXPlayer. pic.twitter.com/l8wOiNCcEk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2020

The first look of Aashram was unveiled on 31 July. Directed by National Award-winning director Prakash Jha, the series is headlined by Bobby Deol and will begin streaming from 28 August. Aashram marks Deol's digital debut.

(With inputs from agencies)