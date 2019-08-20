Underwater trailer: Kristen Stewart struggles to survive after being trapped seven miles below ocean surface

In the first trailer of Fox's horror thriller Underwater, Kristen Stewart is the member of a stranded submarine crew. William Eubank, known for the 2014 sci-fi flick The Signal, directs the upcoming horror movie. Stewart stars alongside TJ Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr, and Mamoudou Athie.

The trailer opens with a voiceover declaring, “You are now 5,000 miles from land and you are descending seven miles to the bottom of the ocean." Norah (Stewart) and a group of researchers are out on a underwater mission for a period of month. Not soon after they arrive, an earthquake threatens their underwater laboratory as most of it succumbs to the pressure. In order to survive, the captain proclaims that they must walk along the ocean floor to the main station, soon realising they are no longer alone, as they have woken something sinister (perhaps a sea monster?). Further, towards the end, Henwick’s character say, “We drilled into the bottom of the ocean, and we don’t know what came up.”

Check out the trailer here

7 miles below the ocean’s surface something has awakened. Watch the trailer for #Underwater, in theaters January 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/H2ef2EoiFc — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) August 19, 2019

In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Stewart described the film as a 'really dark, scary meditation on isolation', saying it follows a group of people who barely know one another and shows'the weird relationships being formed really quickly' between them, as they struggle to survive.

Underwater was filmed in early 2017, but was surrounded with controversies. One of the cast members of the film, Miller, was accused of improper conduct in workplace, and sexual assault allegations.

Meanwhile, Stewart is also awaiting the release of Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels. Apart from Stewart, it also stars Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular trio of secret agents. The film is scheduled to release on 15 November.

Underwater is set to hit theaters on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 10:43:03 IST