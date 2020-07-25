Khuda Hafiz, His Dark Materials season 2, Bill & Ted Face the Music: New trailers this week

The trailers of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Hafiz, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters' Bill & Ted Face the Music, among others, are now out

From epic science fantasy and time travel to much-awaited book adaptations, there are several movies and shows in waiting to be enjoyed. On one hand, HBO is bringing the second season of the hit His Dark Materials; and Keanu Reeves is teaming up with Alex Winters to give us the third installment of Bill & Ted's adventures.

Academy award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro is ready to wow his audience with the correct mix of mythology and science fiction in Wizards. On the home front, Vidyut Jammwal is going to star in Disney+ Hotstar's next film as well.

Here are the trailers of some of the most highly awaited films and shows:

Khuda Hafiz

Vidyut Jammwal (Sameer) and Shivaleeka Oberoi (Nargis) star in this romance action saga directed by Faruk Kabir. When Sameer and Nargis decide to go work in a foreign land, things go wrong and Sameer, a common man, has to give it his all to make things better. The story is inspired by true events and the film is produced by Panorama Studios. The trailer is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

This film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14 August.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

The third movie in the Bill & Ted franchise, this time, our favourite potential rockstar-duo-cum-universe-savers have aged significantly. With Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles, we also have William Sadler continue portraying Death from the last movie. The trailer also features Kristen Schaal, who is most likely to replace late George Carlin as Rufus.

The movie will be released on VOD and in selected theatres globally on 1 September.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

The animated series created by Guillermo Del Toro is the third and final installment in the franchise of Tales of Arcadia after Trollhunters and 3 Below. The third part takes place in the medieval Camelot where our heroes from Trollhunters find themselves in the midst of a full-blown war between the trolls and humans. It is produced by DreamWorks Animation and Double Dare You.

The 10-episode series will stream on Netflix from 7 August.

His Dark Materials season 2

Based on the Philip Pullman-based book series, the second part focuses on Lyra (Dafne Keen) searching for some mysterious people. Not much is said about the people but many characters from the first season feature in the trailer. Andrew Scott as Colonel John Perry and Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter are seen. However, James McAvoy will not come back as Lord Asriel as his standalone episode 8 was cut off due to the COVID-19 threat.

The series premieres on HBO this fall.