Bandish Bandits, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase, Martin Freeman's A Confession: Trailers this week

Lootcase is among the many Bollywood films that will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar as theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic

With theatres shut since mid-march in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of films are routing to digital releases. OTT platforms have become a new source of entertainment with filmmakers and showrunners churning out interesting content every week.

From Bandish Bandits to A Confession (based on a true story), here are trailers for a few shows that are soon coming on streaming platforms.

Bandish Bandits

A 10-part romantic-drama, Bandish Bandits follows the love story of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhary) belonging to diverse musical backgrounds. The trailer introduces classical performer Radhe and popstar Tamanna and gives a glimpse into their budding romance as they decide to collaborate professionally. Naseeruddin Shah plays a Hindustani classical musician from Rajasthan and Radhe's grandfather.

The show will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 4 August.

Lootcase

Lootcase revolves around a middle-aged family man (Kunal Kemmu) who has to deal with the problems in his domestic life, including financial crunch. The trailer shows one day, he finds an unattended suitcase full of money, and his life takes a 360-degree turn. Soon enough, there are people on the lookout for this suitcase, like Vijay Raaz (who plays a gangster named Bala Rathore), and Gajraj Rao (MLA Patil). Rao's character puts a cop portrayed by Ranvir Shorey (Inspector Kolte) on an unofficial assignment to get the suitcase back.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase releases on Disney+ Hotstar on 31 July.

A Confession

Martin Freeman plays detective Steve Fulcher in this series who has been breaking arrest guidelines to persuade a serial killer in admitting the murder of two women, however, his plan soon backfires.

A Confession starts streaming on SonyLIV from 24 July.

Danny

Danny is an investigation thriller starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the role of a cop. The film also stars Sayaji Shinde, Vela Ramamoorthy and Anitha Sampath in pivotal roles. Varalaxmi's character in the film seeks to solve two deadly murders with the help of her dog Danny.

The film releases on ZEE5 on 1 August.