Lovecraft Country teaser: Jordan Peele's HBO series explores racism, supernatural horror in Jim Crow-era United States

The teaser of the highly anticipated gothic horror show Lovecraft Country was recently unveiled by HBO. Based on Matt Ruff's 2016 novel of the same name, the story will explore the link between HP Lovecraft's horror and racism in the United States during the Jim Crow era.

The official synopsis reads: "The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback."

The trailer shows Atticus return home from Chicago in a bus segregated with a board that says "This part of the bus for the colored race." He soon discovers that his father is missing, but receives a letter from his father asking to meet in "Lovecraft Country." "This place is dangerous," Uncle George tells him, yet the three still decide to get on the road.

The clip features montages of three ambushed by police forces in the woods and being attacked by sharp-toothed alien creatures as they run for their lives. "I thought the world was one way and found out isn't," says Leti.

Watch the teaser here

Lovecraft was known for his weird and supernatural horror fiction short stories like 'The Call of Cthulhu', and books like At the Mountains of Madness.

Jordan Peele has executive produced Lovecraft Country via Monkey Paw Productions alongside showrunner Misha Green. JJ Abrams is also attached to the project as executive producer.

The 10-episode series is set to premiere in August.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 13:44:42 IST