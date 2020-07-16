Project Power, Yaara, Avrodh, World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji — Trailers this week

From Yaara to Avrodh: The Seige Within, here are the trailers for the OTT platform releases of the month

With no concrete idea about when cinema theatres will resume operations, OTT platforms have become our sole source of good entertainment. Luckily for us, online streaming platforms have been churning out good quality products one after another. Take a look at the four trailers released that are all geared up to take streaming platforms by storm.

Project Power

Big names like Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this science fiction thriller. At the center of the story is a pill that can give people some insane power for five minutes after taking it. Then the maker of the pill is kidnapped and it is on her father and a local cop to find and save her.

Project Power will premiere on Netflix on 14 August.

Yaara

Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma and Kenny D Basumatary play close friends who are also part of a criminal gang in Yaara. The story is the Hindi remake of a French movie called Gang Story. The trailer showcases how their friendship turns sour and they part ways, only to return years later due to certain circumstances. Shruti Haasan is seen playing the love interest of Vidyut Jammwal in the trailer.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, this ZEE5 original movie takes some time jumps and is expected to touch those emotional nerves in the audience.

The film drops on Zee5 on 30 July.

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji

Bear Grylls of Man vs Wild fame hosts the world’s toughest race as 66 teams from 30 countries take on mountains and jungles in Fiji to find out who will emerge victorious. A show that looks like Amazing Race and The Challenge has been rolled into one, the 10-episode season features a race that goes on continuously for 11 days at a stretch. Grylls is also the executive producer of the show.

The latest season premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 14 August.

Avrodh: The Siege Within

Inspired from the real-life events of the Uri attacks of 2016, the web series teases to focus on a different side of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army. The series features a multi star cast comprising Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale and Anant Mahadevan. The story is based upon a book called India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The trailer begins with Neeraj Kabi telling someone that every Indian knows about the surgical strike but not enough people know the “real” story behind it.

It is going to premiere exclusively on SonyLIV on 31 July.