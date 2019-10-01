AR Rahman to perform live at 2019 Busan International Film Festival to promote upcoming film, 99 Songs

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, AR Rahman, thrilled fans worldwide when he announced he was turning producer and writer for the film, 99 Songs. The film is scheduled to screen at the Busan International Film Festival on 9 October. Rahman will also treat the festival’s audiences to a glimpse of his musical love story by performing live at the festival. Rahman will be taking to the stage ahead of the red carpet screening of 99 Songs on the same day. Also present will be the lead actor of his film, debutant Ehan Bhat and director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

Speaking on the development, AR Rahman said in a statement, "I am delighted to be a part of this amazing gathering of film enthusiasts and have the screening of our labour of love at BIFF. The film’s music is very special and so integral to its story that I feel compelled to introduce it to audiences at this very special event before the screening. I’m looking forward to bringing them this celebration of cinema and music and can’t wait for the reactions."

Directed by Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs introduces Ehan Bhat in a passionate love story with music in its soul. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by AR Rahman’s production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

The other Indian titles selected to be screened at the Busan Film Festival include Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink (starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, and Farhan Akhtar), Suman Ghosh's Aadhaar (starring Vineet Kumar Singh), Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar), Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gitanjali Rao's animation film Bombay Rose), Vijay Jayapal's Nirvana Inn (starring Adil Hussain, Goutam Ghose's Raaghir), Pradeep Kurbah's Market, and Leena Manimekalai's Tamil film Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale, according to Cinestaan. Hindi film Aise Hee (Just Like That) will also be screened in the 'New Currents' segment at BIFF.

