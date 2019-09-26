99 songs: AR Rahman's musical drama to be screened at Busan International Film Festival on 9 October

AR Rahman's musical drama 99 songs is all set to be showcased at the 24th edition of Busan Film Festival on 9 October. The film marks the Oscar-winning music composer's debut as a producer and a co-writer.

Rahman shared the news on Twitter. Check it out

Ehan Bhat, the male lead of the film, was cast in April. Rahman had revealed that newcomers Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha will also be part of the film, back in 2017. He had also said he took close to 1,000 auditions to cast the lead pair. The actors were then trained in KM Music Conservatory, a music academy in Chennai, founded by him. They also attended exclusive acting workshops.

Previously, Rahman had described 99 Songs as "a young, passionate story with music in its soul."

Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles. Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, director of MTV's Bring on the Night and The Dewarists, has helmed 99 Songs. The film is backed his production banner YM Movies, along with Jio Studios and Ideal Entertainment.

The other Indian titles selected to be screened at the Busan Film Festivals are Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, and Farhan Akhtar. Suman Ghosh's Aadhaar, starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar, Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gitanjali Rao's animation film Bombay Rose, Vijay Jayapal's Nirvana Inn with Adil Hussain, Goutam Ghose's Raaghir, Pradeep Kurbah's Market, and Leena Manimekalai's Tamil film Maadathy, An Unfairy Tale, according to Cinestaan. Hindi film Aise Hee (Just Like That) will be screened in the 'New Currents' segment at the Busan International Film Festival.

