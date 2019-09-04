Aadhaar: Vineet Kumar Singh's first look in Suman Ghosh's comedy drama unveiled

The first look of Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh's upcoming comedy-drama Aadhaar was shared on 4 September. The image shows a visibly distressed and unkempt actor dressed in a green striped sweater and carrying a duffel bag. Behind him is placed a never-ending stack of Aadhaar cards.

According to the makers' tweet, he plays a man named Pharsua, who becomes the first in his village to have an Aadhaar card.

Here is the first look poster of Aadhar.

Meet Pharsua, the first person from his village to enrol for a card that can ru(i)n his life! Here's the first look of #AADHAAR, a dramedy directed by National Award Winner Suman Ghosh (@sg61us). We're delighted to have our World Premiere at the 24th @busanfilmfest!@ManMundrapic.twitter.com/iyReXDvuNa — Drishyam Films (@DrishyamFilms) September 4, 2019

The film is set to have its world premiere at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival, which will open with the Kazakhstani film The Horse Thieves, Roads of Time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Backed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Mundra, Aadhaar is directed by Suman Ghosh, who won a National Film Award for his Bengali film Podokkhep.

Vineet had spoken about his film with Hindustan Times: "I feel, it has come out pretty good, I saw a first edit of the film and I feel it is something on the lines of Mukkabaaz. Not similar, of course, this is a completely different subject and film. But the level, I would say. The part is that the film is not pro-Aadhar or anti-Aadhar. We have ensured it is an objective portrayal of what the common man felt (while getting a card made during the initial days of Aadhar’s introduction)."

The actor's other projects include the highly-anticipated Netflix's adaptation of Bard of Blood, headlined by Emraan Hashmi. He will also share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh.

