Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona, Bhumi's movie to have world premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on 3 October. The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundra, and has been extensively shot in Greater Noida.

Konkona made the announcement via Twitter.

While the plot of the film has not been revealed yet, the promotional poster shows Bhumi and Konkona with their heads partially inside birdcages. Bhumi's character can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of liquor in her hand. The shooting for the film concluded in January.

Director Alankrita Shrivastava, whose recent projects were Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) and Amazon's web series Made in Heaven spoke about her film with Mid-Day recently, "My endeavour is to constantly challenge the way women are represented in Indian popular culture. Society and cinema try to put women into boxes — 'good', 'brave' or a caricature vamp. We need to do away with these boxes. Women characters can do cowardly things; that makes them real. And yet, find their moments of courage. Through my writing, I try to capture that in-between-ness of women. Dolly Kitty is my boldest attempt at expressing the moral ambiguity of women."

Vineet Kumar Singh's comedy drama Aadhaar is also set to have it world premiere at the festival, which will open with the Kazakhstani film The Horse Thieves, Roads of Time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner and is scheduled to release this year.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 17:57:51 IST