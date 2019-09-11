Leena Manimekalai's Tamil film Maadathy- an Unfairy Tale to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Tamil movie Maadathy-an Unfairy Tale, directed by Leena Manimekalai, will have its world premiere at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival.

The film will be screened under the A Window on Asian Cinema segment, which also features Indian movies Viineet Kumar Singh-starrer Aadhaar, Gitanjali Rao-directed Bombay Rose, Bitter Chestnut, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, Market, Tannishtha Chatterjee-directed Roam Rome Mein and Adil Hussain-starrers The Wayfarers and Nirvana Inn.

Maadathy-an Unfairy Tale, produced by Golden Ration Films, is a reflection on caste, gender, violence, and identity through the story of a young girl.

Check out the announcement

It is super thrilling to be starting Maadathy’s journey from Busan, South Korea,the land of remarkable cinema. It will definitely bring deserving visibility to the tale of the oppressed,the un-seeables,what Maadathy stands for.I’m bursting with gratitude.https://t.co/5jJ4R2dDg8 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) September 7, 2019

"Korean Cinema has always been a guiding light for me as an independent filmmaker. So, it is super thrilling to be starting Maadathy's journey from Busan, South Korea the land of remarkable cinema," Manimekalai said in a statement.

Co-producer Piiyush Singh said the film was an attempt to highlight the struggles of an oppressed community.

Bombay Rose is the story of a flower seller who has to make the choice between protecting her family or allowing herself to fall in love. This touching story is set on the streets of Mumbai and moves from real life to fantasy, accompanied by much-loved Bollywood songs. Painted frame by frame, for which Gitanjali is famed, Bombay Rose is a chronicle of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city.

Bombay Rose is the long-awaited feature debut of Rao. Her five animated short films, Blue, Orange, Printed Rainbow, Chai, and TrueLoveStory have been to over 150 film festivals and received 30 awards. Printed Rainbow won three awards in Cannes Critic’s Week 2006 where it premiered and was shortlisted for the Oscars in 2008.

BIFF 2019 will take place from 3 to 12 October in Busan, South Korea.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 08:29:12 IST