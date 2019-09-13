Hindi film Aise Hee to compete in New Currents segment at Busan International Film Festival

Hindi film Aise Hee (Just Like That) will be screened in the 'New Currents' segment at the Busan International Film Festival.

At BIFF 2019, Aise Hee will be competing with 13 other films from countries like China, Iran, Japan, and Korea, among others, its producer Shwetaabh Singh said in a statement.

Singh, an alumnus of the FTII, said, "Once our rough cut was ready, we started sending films to the festival. We used to just submit and wait for their response. We got responses from some festivals but nothing materialized.

"The biggest challenge was inexperience. I had never done this before so even after talking to a lot of people we didn't really know how to approach it. But we kept learning as we went along but there are things we could have done better.

The film has been directed by Kislay, also an FTII graduate.

"Aise Hee revolves around 'Mrs Sharma' who is forced to be a faithful and a wise old woman after the demise of her husband," Kislay said.

Tamil movie Maadathy-an Unfairy Tale, directed by Leena Manimekalai, will also have its world premiere at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival.

The film will be screened under the A Window on Asian Cinema segment, which also features Indian movies Viineet Kumar Singh-starrer Aadhaar, Gitanjali Rao-directed Bombay Rose, Bitter Chestnut, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, Market, Tannishtha Chatterjee-directed Roam Rome Mein and Adil Hussain-starrers The Wayfarers and Nirvana Inn.

Maadathy-an Unfairy Tale, produced by Golden Ration Films, is a reflection on caste, gender, violence, and identity through the story of a young girl.

The 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival will take place from 3 to 2 October.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 08:20:42 IST