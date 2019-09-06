Roam Rome Mein: Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Roam Rome Mein, Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will have its world premiere at Busan International film festival between 3- 12 October.

The film is an official selection in a peek to Asian cinema. This section includes the best trends in Asian Cinema of this year and also its one of the prestigious sections. It is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.

Speaking about the Busan Premier, Tannishtha says in a statement, “Nawaz and I had Dekh Indian Circus in Busan a few years back. That film won both of us a National award. In the last few years I’ve had many films in Busan as an actor but each time something came up and I never could make it to the festival. So, this is a very special moment where I am doing the world premiere of my debut film in a festival which I have always wanted to go. I love Korean cinema, I love Korean food and I am really looking forward to premiering the film in Busan.”

Adding a little about her film she says, “When we were shooting for Lion, Nawaz and I thought of doing something together. The kind of cinema we would like to watch. That’s how Roam Rome Mein started ideating in my mind. Then Ravi Walia came on board as a producer and Ridhima Lulla from Eros loved the idea. And we made the film. Today we all are thrilled that we are having a world premiere in Busan”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds in a statement, “It is definitely a happy moment for us that our film's World Premiere is to be done at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. It was fun and amazing to shoot in the beautiful Rome.”

Producer Ravi Walia says in a statement, "Tannishtha is such a fine actress and I always felt she would make a really good director one day. She has proved my judgement right. I am so glad that Roam Rome Mein is going to Premier at Busan, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. "

Roam Rome Mein is a psychological drama. It is a feminist film with a male protagonist. Someone who saw the film said, “The film dissects the male perspective and shifts something within him.”

The cast of the film apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee includes Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi, Andrea Scarduzio.

The sound design is by four-time National award winner Bishwadeep Chatterjee, music by Alokananda Dasgupta. The cinematographer is Sunita Radia. The film's Italian crew includes the costume designer Ginevra Polvarelli, and casting director Cristina Puccinelli. The film is produced by Ravi Walia of Rising Star Entertainment and Eros.

The film releases in English, Hindi, and Italian.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 14:06:55 IST