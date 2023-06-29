Amid Harry & Meghan's rumoured divorce why King Charles’ is willing to end feud with the couple | Explained

There is hope of reconciliation as renowned royal reporter Richard Palmer explained that King Charles would be open to welcoming back Prince Harry and Meghan into the royal fold. He said, “I’m sure the King would welcome them back.” He further noted that the King is keen to mend the family rift, although recent circumstances have prevented them from meeting during Prince Harry’s past two visits to the UK.

King Charles eager to mend the rift with Harry and Meghan

But the question is how eager is he to mend the rift within his family, particularly between his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020. Royal expert Richard Palmer revealed to The Express that King Charles would be open to welcoming them back to the UK if they ever decided to return.

As reported in marca.com, the strain on the royal family since Harry and Meghan’s departure has been felt, especially by King Charles and Prince William. “He’s quite keen to heal that family rift, but it’s obviously very raw and very noticeable. While he’s keen to heal that rift, he hasn’t met his son the last two times he’s been over to the UK,” explained the royal expert.

How the rift was built by Harry and Meghan with the Royal British family

Harry’s controversial memoir Spare and Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan added fuel to the fire damaging the relation with the royal family. Many experts had to say that Prince Harry was the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial book Spare. Who gave Prince Harry the confidence to write Spare? I am sure it is Meghan Markle. The ‘proof’ of his claim comes from Prince Harry’s acknowledgment to his ‘beloved wife’ in Spare. It talks of Meghan Markle being Prince Harry’s “logical, physical, emotional and spiritual” inspiration. Royal biographer Tom Bower suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is the driving force behind the controversial memoir, titled Spare.

Meghan Markle has been cited as Prince Harry’s role model. Tom Bower added, “His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.” Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction, a royal biographer said following the leaking of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare which will be officially released on January 10. The royal biographer, Tom Bower also said that Meghan Markle had “constantly” sought platforms to speak before meeting Prince Harry. “She wanted to be Angelina Jolie; a celebrity and a famous influencer. But she was irrelevant. Being with Harry gave her that opportunity and she ‘played him’ from the start. Harry was groomed by Meghan. Her wedding guests were all Hollywood, not family, which shows her agenda. She always wanted to go back to Hollywood,” the biographer said. It is true that Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction and she understood Harry’s vulnerability.

Prince Harry also has mentioned in the acknowledgement section that the book would have been impossible logically, physically, emotionally, spiritually without his wife, Meghan. In the acknowledgement he had written referring to Meghan, “Most things would be impossible without you.”

Harry and Meghan’s divorce rumours

According to GB News, their marriage has been far from the fairytale story. They have in fact become a global laughingstock. The question GB News puts forward is whether ‘fazzled’ Meghan plotting to go her way and leave Harry behind? The news channel say she is ‘ABSOLUTELY’ separating from him. The channel also says that Harry needs somebody to support him, but Meghan is leading a separate life and she has got a very good agent who is pushing her.

No marriage is a smooth ride, and as for celebrities like Prince Hary and Meghan Markle, the journey is even tougher. Experts explain as to why all is not well in the Duke and Duchess’ relationship. But my question is who is going to be taking care of their children in the Harry and Meghan conflict?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle. Here are a few people who mentioned that Harry and Meghan are heading for separation.

(With added inputs from agencies)

