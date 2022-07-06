SpiceJet shares tumble 7%, hit 52-week low after series of unfortunate events

So far the total number of technical malfunction incidents involving SpiceJet aircraft have risen to seven in the last fortnight

SpiceJet shares continued to tank on Wednesday, declining seven per cent to hit a one-year low following several instances of its planes suffering technical glitches in recent weeks — the most recent being on Tuesday when one of its aircraft, flying from Kandla, Gujarat, to Mumbai, Maharashtra, had to make a priority landing in Mumbai after suffering a crack on its outer windshield midair.

The scrip fell seven per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 35 on the BSE.

SpiceJet shares opened at Rs 37.10 apiece after falling 2.33 per cent to close at Rs 37.65 on Tuesday, a day when its Dubai-bound plane was diverted to Karachi due to malfunctioning of the fuel indicator. In morning trade on Wednesday, shares of the airline were trading 2.66 per cent down at Rs 36.65 apiece.

The broader market was in the positive territory and the benchmark Sensex rose nearly 400 points to 53,533.84 points.

So far the total number of technical malfunction incidents involving SpiceJet aircraft have risen to seven in the last over a fortnight and, according to officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator is investigating all of them.

With input from agencies

