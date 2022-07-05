SpiceJet flight makes priority landing in Mumbai as windshield cracks midair; Second mishap in a day

Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi to Dubai SpiceJet flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Pakistan's Karachi city due to a fuel indicator malfunction

New Delhi: A SpiceJet aircraft flying from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai in Maharashtra made a priority landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering a crack on its outer windshield midair.

All passengers and crew members are safe, the airline said.

This is the second such incident involving the budget carrier in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi to Dubai SpiceJet flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Pakistan's Karachi city due to a fuel indicator malfunction.

"On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The Karachi incident

"On 5 July, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," SpiceJet said.

The statement added that no emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into this incident.

Past incidents

According to News18, at least seven incidents of technical malfunction on SpiceJet aircraft have been reported in the last 17 days.

This is also not the first time two SpiceJet flights were hit by a snag on the same day. On 19 June, a SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight made an emergency landing soon after take-off due to an engine fire because of a bird hit.

On the same day, a flight Jabalpur-bound flight had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.