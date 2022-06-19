Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight lands back in Delhi after cabin pressure failure

This is the second incident involving a SpiceJet flight to be reported in 24 hours. Earlier in the day, SpiceJet Boeing 737 with about 185 people on board had to make emergency landing in Patna following reports of a fire in one of the engines

New Delhi: A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight landed back at the Delhi Airport after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential even after attaining a height of 6,000 ft. on Sunday.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the airline, the cabin pressure differential was unable to be built up as the altitude of the cabin rose from the ground.

"On 19 June, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). During the initial climb, the crew observed cabin pressure differential was not building up along with rising in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft. Pressurization was not regained," said the spokesperson.

Following the incident, the pilot in command decided to return to the source of the flight, Delhi.

"The aircraft landed safely at Delhi," said the airline.

Earlier today, in another incident concerning the airline, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with about 185 people on board passengers returned safely to Patna soon after an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon following the reports of a fire in one of the engines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said that the plane (VT-SYZ), prima facie, was involved in air turnback as the cabin crew informed PIC about sparks coming out of the engine.

During the rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on the engine. Later, the crew did not observe any abnormality and the flight resumed further climb.

"The flight returned back after a bird hit and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe," the officials added.

On Sunday afternoon, a Delhi-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport after there were reports of a technical glitch which prompted fire inside the plane. All the passengers were safely rescued.

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

