SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to indicator light malfunctioning

According to reports, SpiceJet is operating an aircraft from Mumbai at 1:30 pm to Karachi for taking the stranded passengers of SG11 Delhi-Dubai flight to the destination

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan after an indicator light of the airplane malfunctioned. All the passengers were safely disembarked, the airline said.

"On 5 July, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," read a statement from a SpiceJet spokesperson.

"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," it added.

The Spice Jet SG11 flight departs from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, or Delhi airport, around 7:40 am and arrives in Dubai around 9:50 am. The flight covers the distance in 3 hours 40 minutes.

A report by ToI said that SpiceJet is operating an aircraft from Mumbai at 1:30 pm to Karachi for taking the stranded passengers to Dubai.

The publication quoted a SpiceJet official in the know saying, "The pilot-in-command (PIC) decided to divert the aircraft to Karachi. The aircraft diverted in coordination with ATC and landed safely at Karachi. No emergency was declared. During post flight inspection, no visual leak has been observed from the left main tank."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered probe into the incident.

With inputs from agencies

