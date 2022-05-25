SpiceJet flights delayed due to ransomware attack, passengers complain of lack of communication from staff

SpiceJet said that certain systems faced an attempted ransomware attack that impacted and slowed down the morning flights. The situation has now been rectified and flights are operating normally now

A host of SpiceJet flights on Wednesday were delayed after an attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday night slowed down its operations. A post by the budget carrier on Twitter mentioned that "certain systems face an attempted ransomware attack" that impacted and slowed down the morning flights.

SpiceJet further said that its IT team has "contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Several passengers of SpiceJet were left stranded at airports and they raised concerns over the delay which was about two to four hours. They were informed by the ground staff that "the server was down".

Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia who was also taking a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Varanasi on Wednesday said that his flight SG2950 was scheduled to take off at 6:25 am but the passengers were "stuck" since two hours. "It is strange no official came from SpiceJet to clarify for excess delay, very shameful, gross negligence," he said.

.@flyspicejet we are checked in 5:55 am for Flight SG2950 Delhi-Varanasi today flying schedule was 6:25,passengers stuck since 2 hours,it is strange no official came from SpiceJet to clarify for excess delay,very shameful,gross negligence @JM_Scindia @AAI_Official @PMOIndia — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) May 25, 2022

Tweeting around 9:15 am on Wednesday another SpiceJet passenger flying to Srinagar from Delhi said that his flight was scheduled to take off at 6:25 am but there has been no update by the staff. "Poor excuse is server down so cannot take print outs," he said, sharing his plight.

He tagged Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ministry of Civil Aviation to his tweet.

Extremely poor customer service by @flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25AM from delhi today is still at the airport. Staff has no clue and poor excuse is server down so cannot take print outs. Passengers are suffering. @JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI please help us.. — सौरभ गोयल (@sourabh_goyal) May 25, 2022

Today's incident comes just few days after SpiceJet informed that it hopes to soon start broadband internet service on its flights. In email to employees on 17th anniversary of SpiceJet, CMD Ajay Singh said the carrier continues to fly with the highest loads month after month and expects to soar even higher in the coming months.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.