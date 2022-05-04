SpiceJet snag again: Durgapur-bound flight returns to Chennai after engine problem mid-air

The incident comes less than a week after a severe turbulence hit SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight, leading to serious injuries to passengers and crew members. Two of its passengers were also admitted to ICU

A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return Chennai late on Tuesday night after the engine of the aircraft developed technical snag. SpiceJet SG-331 was operating a Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA on the Chennai-Durgapur route when the pilot mid-air detected some engine issues and turned the flight back to the base. This is the second issue with Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight in three days.

On Sunday, 1 May, 2022, a severe turbulence hit SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight, leading to serious injuries to passengers and crew members. Two of its passengers were also admitted to ICU. The DGCA has already started it probe into the incident of turbulence.

"SpiceJet flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on May 3 returned back to Chennai after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

As checked, the flight is affected due to technical reasons and shall depart at 2245 hrs. We always try our best to maintain the departures as per the schedule. However, at times, due to unavoidable reasons, we face changes/cancellations. We deeply regret the trouble. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 3, 2022

Due to the technical snag, the flight got delayed by about 6 to 7 hours and as per reports the aircraft took off in the wee hours of Wednesday (4 May, 2022). Passengers took to Twitter to share their experiences and also to raise their complaints following the technical glitch in the engine of Chennai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight SG 331. Some even shared videos from the Chennai airport.

Hi @flyspicejet , Can you please let me know what is going on with your flight No SG331 from Chennai to Durgapur, why this flight land in Chennai, my family is travelling with this flight. And customer support option is not available from last 1 hrs. @AAI_Official @airsewa_MoCA — Krrishna Kr Singh (@R_Krrishnaa) May 3, 2022

On Sunday, the low-cost airline SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight, was operating as SG-945 when it faced severe turbulence during descent at the destination.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said, "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident."

He added that the incident was being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness. "More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," Scindia said.

DGCA informed that some of passengers sustained head injuries and received stitches. Also, one passenger said that he suffered a spinal injury in the mishap. Three cabin crew of the flight were among those injured.

