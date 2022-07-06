SpiceJet’s turbulent times continue: Low-cost carrier sees seven technical glitches in 17 days

SpiceJet saw two technical snags on Tuesday — a Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi over a faulty indicator light; another plane from Kandla made a priority landing in Mumbai as the windshield cracked. These are just the latest in the list of malfunctions that the airline has faced recently

Budget carrier SpiceJet is facing turbulence. The Ajay Singh-led carrier was caught in two separate incidents on Tuesday, taking the total number of technical malfunction incidents on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days to seven.

The incidents also weighed heavily on the aircraft’s performance at the stock market — with its shares falling over 2 per cent on Tuesday to end at Rs 37.65 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it declined 2.20 per cent to settle at Rs 37.70 per share.

The Indian aviation regulator, Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has also ordered an investigation into the matter. “We are concerned over passengers’ safety and a team has been formed to investigate all the incidents thoroughly and submit the report at the earliest,” a senior DGCA official was quoted as saying to NDTV.

Here’s a closer look at the malfunctions that have taken place on the low-cost carrier and its repercussions.

Terrible Tuesday

A SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to make an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan, after it developed a technical fault. The airline said that the aircraft was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator malfunctioning.

According to officials, the plane with around 150 passengers on board started showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air, following which it was diverted to Karachi.

As per a PTI report, an official from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) said the pilot of SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight contacted the control tower while flying over Pakistan airspace, informing that the aircraft has developed some technical fault.

After the plane was allowed to land on humanitarian grounds, engineers of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) worked with SpiceJet crew to locate and rectify the technical fault

An inspection at Karachi airport revealed no visual leak from the left tank.

“Apparently, there was a problem with the aircraft’s light indicator machinery, but it could not be repaired immediately so another aircraft was arranged to take the passengers to Dubai,” he said.

Another source at the Karachi airport said around 150 passengers were on board the aircraft and were provided food and refreshments.

SpiceJet’s replacement aircraft was despatched from Mumbai and landed at the Karachi airport at 6.15 pm (IST). This plane departed from Karachi at 9.45 pm (IST) with the passengers to Dubai.

Earlier, the outer windshield of SpiceJet’s Q400 turboprop aircraft flying from Kandla in Gujarat made a priority landing in Mumbai after its outer windshield developed a crack mid-air, the airline reported.

Officials said the Kandla-Mumbai flight of SpiceJet was at 23,000 feet altitude when the windshield’s outer pane cracked.

The aircraft did not face any cabin pressurisation issues.

“On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla-Mumbai). During cruise at FL230 (23,000 feet altitude), P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

Past mishaps

The low-cost airline has been facing a spate of glitches and one such instance took place on 2 July. A flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin around 5,000 feet altitude.

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

DGCA officials, as per a News9Live report, noted in a preliminary investigation that there was oil leakage in one of the engines of the Q400 aircraft and that is likely the reason for the smoke in the plane.

This incident was preceded by the 25 June episode. A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft stopped its take-off roll at the Patna airport after the plane’s fuselage door warning light lit up, officials noted. It was found that the warning had come from the baggage door at the rear end of the aircraft.

In an incident on June 25, a Patna-#Guwahati #SpiceJet aircraft had to abort takeoff as a fuselage door sign lit up, for which the #Q400 plane had to return to bay at #Patna airport. #DGCA has begun investigations on all four incidents involving the airline in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/5QYIKKg5jh — The Logical Indian (@LogicalIndians) June 26, 2022

A day before the 25 June incident, a similar mishap took place on a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft (Guwahati-Kolkata) flight. The fuselage warning light lit up when it was on ‘rotation’, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return. The pilots of the flight found that the warning was coming from the baggage door at the rear end of the plane.

On 19 June, the airline once again faced two mishaps. In the first one, an engine on the carrier’s Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after the take-off from Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

#WATCH Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight safely lands at Patna airport after catching fire mid-air, all 185 passengers safe#Bihar pic.twitter.com/vpnoXXxv3m — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

In the second incident, a SpiceJet flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

The glitches add to the mounting troubles that the cash-starved airline is already facing. Will it be able to brave the turbulence? Only time will tell.

