Fry perfect eggs with these mini frying pans

The best pan for quick cooking

This frying pan has a three-layered Greblon coating to keep food from sticking onto the surface of the pan while cooking. This also means you need less oil to fry food properly, and it's an excellent tool for home cooks and professionals alike. A bakelite handle prevents any potential injury from heat while the 4 cm depth acts as a protective wall that prevents spillages. The water-based, non-stick coating is free of PFOA and other harmful chemicals and great for daily use. Easy to clean and maintain, this pan is compatible with gas stoves and is best for frying foods at moderate to high heat.

The best pan for omelettes

Cooking eggs can be a messy process if you are not careful or if you are not using the right pan. Dishwasher safe and well-designed, this pan has a non-stick surface that makes it easy to cook the most delicious omelettes and frittatas hassle-free. The high-quality spatter-coated body looks new for longer and is metal spoon friendly. If you're looking for a cooking tool that allows you to lift away eggs from the surface without worry easily, this gas and induction-compatible pan is convenient and easy to use.

Most affordable mini pan

If you love the idea of having a pan set aside for eggs, this aluminium body pan is just the thing for the job. The durable and long-lasting non-stick coating is made of high-quality materials and makes this pan easy to use by being metal spoon friendly. For all of us who are a little clumsy in the kitchen, the riveted handle made of Bakelite saves us from burns by always being sturdy and cool to touch. A popular pick, customers agree that this pan is excellent at cooking eggs and gives you excellent value for the money.

Best for single egg cooking

This cute bear-shaped small egg pan is also ideal for making breakfast sandwiches to surprise and delight kids. Easy to use with either induction or electric hot plates, this one is great for use at home or in a restaurant. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to use, clean and store while the even heat distribution means you always get perfectly cooked eggs. The long heat resistant handle makes it sturdy enough to allow beginners to use it easily as well. Want a unique take on fried eggs? Get this pan without a doubt.