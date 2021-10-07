Feathered pattern

Add the ODISHA HANDLOOM Women's Sambalpuri Cotton Saree With Blouse Piece in your wardrobe. The weaving style on this saree employs resist dyeing technique to impart colors to the yarns before their interlacement. The fabric woven in this technique shows a feathered and hazy pattern which is a wonderful classic in its own way. This saree comes with a blouse piece. This Saree has a Handloom mark certified by the Ministry Of Textiles, Government of India.

Ikkat design

Woodentant women’s pure cotton ikkat sambalpuri saree with Blouse piece unlike other sarees has its print done during the weaving process itself. These ikkat designs look amazing and do not fade away because they are weaved and not printed. It is made of 100% pure cotton thread making it comfortable and breathable to wear. It comes with a blouse piece in it.

Kalka design

WoodenTant Women Tant Cotton Saree With Blouse Piece is elegantly crafted and will surely add to your wardrobe. These Saree are very easy and comfortable to wear as they are made of high quality pure noyel cotton thread. Get amazing Kalka Design all over the saree which is 6.5 metre with 0.9 metre blouse piece.

Floral print

Areum Women's Cotton Printed Saree with Blouse Piece presents an ethnic collection that will see you through all your festivities. This range of cotton printed sarees are bright, colourful, crafted with love and always on trend. Specially designed to cater to all your needs may it be daily wear, casual wear or even office wear; we got you covered. Crafted using premium quality, the saree is light in weight and easy to drape.