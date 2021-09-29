Low energy

This Samsung refrigerator is even able to run on home inverters during power cuts. It has a solar panel that generates enough electricity to run the refrigerator throughout the day and night, thereby saving electricity and the environment all in one. The anti-bacterial gasket on the door prevents the build-up of bacteria and fungi while the Safe Clean Back remains easy to clean and provides added durability. It has a freezer room for cooler temperatures for frozen items, toughened glass shelves that can hold heavy weights, a separate vegetable box for all your fruits and vegetables, more bottle space on the door and a clear view lamp that brightens the fridge. The stabilizer free option ensures the fridge works steadily and reliably and the crown door design and bar chrome handle give it a stylish and sleek look.

Uniform cooling

This single door refrigerator by Godrej is designed to be energy efficient while providing uniform cooling to all corners of the fridge. The freezer box is designed with anti-drip technology that prevents all kinds of droplet formation while keeping temperatures cooler than the rest of the fridge. It is equipped with low starting voltage that operates in voltages as low as 140V. It has a separate vegetable box for extra storage space and the doors provide larger bottle storage space. The shelves are made with toughened glass to hold heavier weights and the door comes with a removable anti-bacteria gasket that keeps food fresh and free of germs.

Easy defrosting

This refrigerator is made with insulated capillary technology by Whirlpool that functions to compress energy efficiently, and provide faster cooling and up to 9 hours of cooling retention. The in-built easy defrosting mechanism provides hassle free use and effective cooling. It is also equipped with a honeycomb lock-in technology that maintains optimum moisture in the vegetable box for long-lasting freshness. The doors provide ample bottle storage space and the chiller provides storage space with optimum cooling temperatures. It also has a stabilizer free operation and an anti-bacterial gasket that regulates fluctuations in voltage and combats bacteria and fungi build-up.

Premium technology

This Lloyd refrigerator has been designed with premium technology that not only keeps your food fresh, but also provides an aesthetic addition to your kitchen. The elegant design and the crown shape door fit perfectly in all kitchens and the inverter technology helps to maintain stable temperatures inside the fridge for long lasting cooling and freshness. Designed for larger storage, this refrigerator has separate compartments for large bottles and vegetables that maintains optimum humidity. The anti-bacterial gasket on the door and the bactshield technology prevents all kinds of bacterial growth. It is also equipped with a fast ice making machine, concealed capillary and suction technology that ensure better cooling, a chilling zone for dairy products and technology that lowers nose levels.