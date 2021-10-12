Superior build

This Philips mixer grinder has a 750W turbo motor powerful enough to grind even the toughest of ingredients like black whole gram. It has an advanced air ventilation system that cools the appliance in a shorter amount of time ensuring a longer motor life. This machine has a durable coupler that fastens the jars to the machine, increasing the performance levels. The jars are designed with leak proof and high quality stainless steel with specialised blades for a smooth grinding experience. The jars have a unique triangular design that is not only easy to clean, but also adds an extra unique look to the appliance.

Durable

This Havells mixer grinder helps users to effortlessly and seamlessly prepare meals as well as ensure a mess-free experience. The jars are specially designed with ergonomic handles and come with transparent lids. They are also made from stainless steel that is resistant to corrosion. The base of the machine has an anti-slip grip feature than enables its stability and prevents movement of the machine while the grinding or mixing process is occurring. Users can regulate the speed of the machine to three different settings based on the ingredients. This machine has a sleek design that compliments all kitchens.

Multiple jars

This mixer grinder from Morphy Richards comes with a specially made juicer jar designed with a micromesh filter that meets all your juicer needs. The liquidizing jar is made to beautifully blend all kinds of liquids to make smoothies, purees, blend aerated liquids and even whip eggs and cake batter. This machine also comes with a jar specially for grinding ingredients to the perfect powder consistency, as well as a separate jar for making chutneys and pastes. The machine also has a overload protection feature and a pulse feature that prevents the motor from burning out and ensures that the blades operate to free material stuck on the wall of the jar.

Premium quality

This mixer grinder comes with multi-purpose jars for mixing and grinding all kinds of ingredients. The blades of the jars are made from stainless steel that provides super fine end products. The blades are powered by a copper motor that is long lasting and provides high performance. The lids of the jars are made with silicon rubber gaskets resistant to oil, water and chemicals. A special juicer jar comes with the machine to ensure that your milkshakes, juices and smoothies remain tasty and chunk-free.