Best electric scooters for intra-city travel

Comfort first

An aerodynamic styled electric scooter having long lasting, waterproof and no fading colour finesse. This scooter has a sleek body with a broad comfortable seat for the user to have the best experience while riding the scooter without any discomfort. It works on a motor generating 250 watt power and has a combined brake system for both the wheels. The best part is this scooter weighs only 68kgs, thus is extremely lightweight and easy to be used by anyone. Hero Electric Optima LX Lithium is perfect for teenagers above 16 years.

Different riding modes

An electric scooter that is packed with various features that makes this a must buy product. It has three different riding modes - turbo mode giving mileage of 70 km per charge, eco mode giving mileage of 80 km per charge and sports mode giving a mileage of 65 km per charge. It has a ground clearance of 170mm and features tubeless tyres, brighter LED with defogger lights, a 1.8KWH lithium-ion removable battery that charges around 3-4 hours and much more. iVOOMi City-1 Electric Scooter is the best buy for anyone and everyone.

Ample storage

A smooth and quick pickup electric scooter with very impressive built made to last long. It is powered by a 26Ah lithium battery and features dual disc braking, CEAT tyres that will last long, anti-theft alarm to keep security of the scooter in check and much more. It boasts a very fast full charging of 2.5 hours by a 10 Amp fast charger that gives you a decent mileage of around 60kms paper charge. BattRE LOEV Electric Scooter that has three modes is perfect for two people and works flawlessly for intercity trips.

Side stand sensors

An electric scooter carefully designed keeping quality and safety at the top of the checklist. It functions on a IP 67 rated powerful BLDC hub motor and a 64V 28 Ah lithium ferro phosphate battery. It is equipped with a side stand sensor which otherwise won’t allow the scooter to start, ABS with regenerative energy suspension front-hydraulic hose front damping,and rear balloon shock absorption. Providing a ground clearance of 175mm and load carrying capacity of 150kgs, YUG Electric Scooter has a boot space of 19 litres which makes it suitable for commercial users too.