US man goes to claim lottery prize of Rs 46,000, gets Rs 4.5 Crore instead; here's what happened

Joshua Locklear, the jackpot winner said that he wanted to buy a house and a car with this amount. He also wanted to do something for the community.

A man from North Carolina, United States, was in for a pleasant surprise went he went to claim a lottery prize of $600 (Rs 46000) that actually turned out to be a jackpot of $585,949 (Rs 4.5 crore)

Thirty two-year-old Joshua Locklear, who had bought a $10 lottery ticket at a local mart, was the lottery's jackpot. When he bought the ticket, the only thing he knew was that he had to collect his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Later on, when he reached the lottery office, the staff told him that he had won the jackpot.

Locklear took home an amount of $416,085 after the tax deductions, as per reports. Talking about his reaction to the jackpot win, Locklear said that he still found it hard to believe that he had won the jackpot. “When I heard, I was like, ‘There’s no possible way I actually hit the jackpot,” he said.

He added that he wanted to buy a house and a car with this amount. He also wanted to do something for the community. He further said that the win came up at the right time and he was not expecting it at all.

Earlier, a man in South Carolina decided to buy a lottery ticket on a whim. He later won $300,000.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the man had stopped at the VIMLA Inc. convenience store at 1791 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg to buy something to drink, and bought a lottery ticket as well. He added that he scratched the ticket in his car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe that he had won. He then took the ticket back inside the store before heading to work. The man went back to work the next day as well, joking that the prize was not enough to retire on.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.