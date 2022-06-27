Varanasi airport starts COVID norms announcements in Sanskrit; draws mixed reactions
The decision has led to mixed responses. While some praised the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport for taking the unique step, others were critical of it.
Flyers at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport were in for a surprise recently. Airport authorities have added COVID-19 announcements in Sanskrit, apart from the ones being done in English and Hindi at the location.
The airport took to social media to share a clip of the Sanskrit announcement. The clip shows people moving about while the coronavirus announcements are taking place. “Now at Varanasi Airport, after English and Hindi, the Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit also. At the airport to our respected passengers. As soon as they come, they will feel that they have entered the back place of Kashi – Sanskrit language,” the Lal Bahadur Shastri airport tweeted in Hindi.
Watch the announcement here:
https://twitter.com/AAIVNSAIRPORT/status/1537743722879692800
Some users hailed airport authorities for this decision to popularise Sanskrit.
https://twitter.com/medha_michika/status/1539504336174456832
https://twitter.com/HeyJehJeh/status/1539250528735346689
https://twitter.com/Khushboo2611407/status/1538847473627635714
However, some asked if anyone would understand the message being conveyed.
https://twitter.com/RameshParida1/status/1538426412222124032
Musician and author T M Krishna slammed what he called “ the sheer stupidity of making a public health safety announcement in Sanskrit”. He also took a jibe at authorities and suggested including announcements in Pali and Prakrit as well.
https://twitter.com/tmkrishna/status/1538186957674622976
Some people also questioned why announcements were not being made in Bhojpuri.
https://twitter.com/ravi_singh09/status/1538888344301715456
The initiative has been started by the Airports Authority of India in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University. Airport director Aryama Sanyal stated in an interview that the move has been enacted to give respect to Sanskrit. He also spoke about the ancient connect between Varanasi and the language.
Varanasi has long been considered a centre of learning. The oldest college of Sanskrit, the Benares Sanskrit College, was also established in the city in 1791.
What are your thoughts regarding this move by the Varanasi airport?
