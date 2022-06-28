Kerala teen installs flex board for acing Class 10 exams, education minister praises move

The teen said that he got the idea from seeing flex boards around the city for students who secured A-Plus

Doing well in the 10th board exams is a badge of honour for many students. Parents, schools and even coaching institutes put up boards congratulating top scorers on their marks. However, a teenager in Kerala has gone a step ahead and installed a flex board congratulating himself for his board results.

Jishnu aka Kunjakku, who is from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, has installed a quirky flex board with the help of his friends. The teenager’s flex board shows him posing with a pair of sunglasses on his face.

The teen has had a hard life. According to a Matrubhumi report, Jishnu’s parents are daily wage workers. The teen and his sister used to study under a kerosene lamp. He was often mocked by his close ones, who said that he would not clear his 10th exams. After working hard and qualifying for the next level, he decided to install the flex board as ‘sweet revenge’ against everyone who mocked him.

The board reads in Malayalam, "History makes way for some people,” adding that “I congratulate ‘myself’ for acing the 2022 SSLC examination.” The flex board further mentions, “The story starts now. Kunjakku version 3.0”.

A photo of the unique flex board has garnered much attention on social media and even caught the eye of state education minister V Sivankutty. He shared the poster with a message for the young student. “Kunjakku himself has said that history makes way for some people in the flex. I wish it to be so. May Kunjakku gain great success in the exam of life as well,” the politician wrote.

View the post here

In an interview to Manorama News, the teen said that he got the idea from seeing flex boards around the city for students who secured A-Plus. He also explained that “Kunjakku version 3.0” means he will install another such board after clearing his Class 11 exams.

