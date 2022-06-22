Caught on camera: JD(S) MLA slaps Karnataka college principal; watch

The MLA was reportedly furious that the principal could not answer his questions The politician then slapped the principal twice while the people in the room tried to tried to calm the situation down

A Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, M Srinivas, was caught on camera slapping a college principal for not being able to answer his questions regarding the development of a computer lab. A video of the shocking incident, which occurred on 20 June, has gone viral.

The clip was shared by IANS on their official Twitter handle. “A JD(S) MLA Srinivas slapped a college principal who was not able to provide clear answer about the ongoing development work for a computer lab. The incident, which happened on Monday, has created a huge outrage among the public,” the caption said.

In the video, Srinivas can be seen scolding Principal Naganad of Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wediyar ITI College in front of his colleagues and media persons. The MLA was reportedly furious that the principal could not answer his questions The politician then slapped the principal twice while the people in the room tried to tried to calm the situation down. The clip has garnered several reactions. Many people have slammed the MLA for his disrespectful behaviour towards the principal. Some wrote that the MLA’s behavior was intolerable. Several users questioned why no action had been taken against the MLA. Others slammed the leader for disrespecting the same people he had earlier asked for votes. ‘Worst behaviour’, wrote one user.

According to a NewsMinute report, the President of the Government Employees Association Mandya District, Shambhu Gowda said yesterday that the incident will be brought to the notice of the District Commissioner. He called an emergency meeting of the association and noted down details of the assault on the principal. He also met Principal Naganand and assured him of full support in the case.

This is not the first instance of a politician slapping someone in Karnataka. In April, Congress MLA Venkataramanappa was caught slapping a youth in Tumkur district after the young man asked for basic amenities for his village such as better roads and Clean drinking water .

