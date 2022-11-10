The Kerala Lottery Department will be announcing the result of the Karunya Plus KN 445 lottery today, 10 November at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery draw results will be declared on the website of the Kerala lottery department. The detailed KN 445 lottery results will be released from 4 PM onwards.

The Karunya Plus draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 445 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the KN 445 lottery draw will be getting an amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be taking home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Karunya lottery draw participants must be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will get charged on the draw amount.

How to check the Karunya Plus KN 445 lottery results?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Karunya Plus KN 445 draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Go to the link of the KN 445 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Karunya Plus KN 445 lottery prize?

The Karunya Plus KN 445 prize winners will have to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize, the winners will be required to submit their KN 445 tickets at the state lottery office within a month of result declaration.

People who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. Those who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 may claim the prize from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning KN 445 lottery ticket holders must ensure that their lottery draw tickets are not damaged. If by chance, the Karunya Plus KN 445 tickets are damaged, then the lottery prize money cannot be claimed by the winners. When they visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the KN 445 winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for identity verification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.