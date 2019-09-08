Payloads: Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity, Chandra's Surface Activity, Langmuir Probe and NASA's Laser Retroreflector Array (passive experiment)
Weight: 1,471 kg (including the 27 kg Pragyan rover)
Electric Power Generation Capability: 650 W
16:35 (IST)
No impact on Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2022
PG Diwakar, who was earlier scientific secretary at the space agency and is now the Director of Earth Observations Applications and Disaster Management Programme Office at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, said both Chandrayaan 2 and Gaganyaan have different objectives and dimensions. "There will be absolutely no problem at all. It will have no impact. The satellite missions, as well as the human space flight mission, will go very smoothly without any problem. Each mission is of a different type," he added.
16:22 (IST)
More images from the mission – of craters, landmarks on moon's surface
First set of images from Vikram lander's on board camera of planet Earth
The second set of images captured was of the Earth, captured by using the Vikram Lander's LI-4 camera for the first time. It was captured from an altitude of 5000km above the Earth on 3 August.
Here it is:
16:04 (IST)
Orbiter's camera is the highest resolution of any lunar mission so far
If Vikram crashed and broke up into pieces, the orbiter's imaging won't be very useful: Expert
If the Vikram lander crash-landed and broke apart into pieces, the orbiter is unlkely to spot it, according to an ISRO scientist. "However, if the component is intact, high-resolution imaging will capture it," he added.
15:51 (IST)
Encouragement also came in from the NASA Chief
Space exploration brings out the best in us all. Even when a mission doesn’t go as planned, our efforts inspire those who come after us to continue reaching for the stars. Thank you @ISRO for inspiring generations with your #Chandrayaan2 mission. pic.twitter.com/B77ESmVdu5
Lander may not have crash-landed, according to ex-ISRO Chief
While there is no official verdict about the lander's condition, not everyone is convinced that the landing ended in a crash. Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar had this to say: "We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure."
Space is hard. We commend @ISRO’s attempt to land their #Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon’s South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together. https://t.co/pKzzo9FDLL
Space agencies, citizens & political leaders come out in support of ISRO & the Chandrayaan 2 mission
Citizens and leaders across the political spectrum have offered overwhelming support to ISRO after the agency lost contact with the lander module comprising the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan, a hitch in India's ambitious space project Chandrayaan 2.
15:32 (IST)
Orbiter to last 7.5x longer than planned, says K Sivan
Yesterday, the ISRO Chief also said Chandrayaan 2 has been a 90-95% success.
The payload in the orbiter is going to give us a lot of data over the next few years... we were successful with our scientific mission but it is the technology demonstration where we failed, said ISRO's K Sivan. "The mission was nearly a 100% success....for the first time, we will be getting data from the polar region of the moon...the world will be accessing this information for the first time ever,” he added.
15:27 (IST)
Lander may have spun out of control: Experts.
Some experts think the motors fitted to the landing module might have over-performed in this last leg of its descent, giving its more thrust than needed, or a higher horizontal velocity that may have caused the lander to spin out of control.
15:20 (IST)
Vikram lander deviated from planned trajectory
Before going incommunicado, Vikram was on a trajectory to land ahead of schedule, at 1.53 am on 7 September. But it deviated from its intended trajectory three minutes before its expected landing.
14-day mission to re-establish contact with lander
ISRO it will try to establish contact with the Vikram lander for the next 14 days, and that information coming in from the Orbiter would be crucial.
15:10 (IST)
ISRO Chief K Sivan: We've found the location of the Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief, K Sivan to ANI:We've found the location of #VikramLander on lunar surface&orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon. #Chandrayaan2pic.twitter.com/1MbIL0VQCo
On 7 September 2019, the day Vikram Lander was scheduled to soft-land on the lunar surface, ISRO lost contact with the lander module comprising the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan, which came to be a hitch in India's ambitious space project Chandrayaan 2. However, despite the failed landing, this mission's orbiter will still be performing various crucial tasks. Principal scientific advisor Dr Vijay Raghavan reminds us of that in a long Twitter thread.
Raghavan reminds us that the mission comprised of an Orbiter, Lander and Rover. While ISRO may have lost communication with the Lander, the latter followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface.
"Orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon and shall enrich our understanding of the moon’s evolution, map minerals, water molecules in the polar regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments," he said. The launch and mission management has also ensured a long life of almost 7 years for the orbiter instead of the planned one year, he added.
Chandrayaan-2 launch was earlier scheduled for 15 July.
He also said that the success criteria were defined for each and every phase of the mission and so far 90 to 95 percent of the mission objectives have been accomplished and will continue to contribute to Lunar science.
also see
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2: Commending ISRO, NASA expresses interest in teaming up in future solar system exploration missionsSep 08, 2019
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2: Detaching from orbiter, Vikram lander enters independent, pre-final orbit around the moonSep 02, 2019
Chandrayaan-2
Chandrayaan 2 hours away from lander, orbiter separation, expected by 1.45 pm todaySep 02, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, says ISROSep 08, 2019
NewsTracker
Chandrayaan-2 Landing LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 am after ISRO loses contact with Moon lander 'Vikram'Sep 07, 2019
Chandrayaan 2
Support pours in for ISRO as scientists try to figure out what went wrong with Chandrayaan 2 landingSep 07, 2019
science
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering educationSep 06, 2019
ISRO
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surfaceSep 06, 2019
Space Exploration
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the SunSep 06, 2019
ISRO
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLVSep 06, 2019