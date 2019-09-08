Sunday, September 08, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Orbiter images awaited from ISRO from highest-res camera of any lunar mission

tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2019 16:54:32 IST

The orbiter's TMC 2 camera is a miniature version of the Terrain Mapping Camera that was used onboard Chandrayaan 1

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Quick facts about the Vikram lander

    Mission time: 14 Earth days or one Lunar day

    Payloads: Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity, Chandra's Surface Activity, Langmuir Probe and NASA's Laser Retroreflector Array (passive experiment)

    Weight: 1,471 kg (including the 27 kg Pragyan rover)

    Electric Power Generation Capability: 650 W

  • 16:35 (IST)

    No impact on Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2022

    PG Diwakar, who was earlier scientific secretary at the space agency and is now the Director of Earth Observations Applications and Disaster Management Programme Office at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, said both Chandrayaan 2 and Gaganyaan have different objectives and dimensions. "There will be absolutely no problem at all. It will have no impact. The satellite missions, as well as the human space flight mission, will go very smoothly without any problem. Each mission is of a different type," he added.

  • 16:22 (IST)

    More images from the mission – of craters, landmarks on moon's surface

    On 23 August 2019, from an altitude of almost 4,375 kilometres, the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft returned photographs of the moon's surface. These images showed many prominent craters on the moon like Jackson, Mitra, Mach, and Korolev. 

  • 16:13 (IST)

    First set of images from Vikram lander's on board camera of planet Earth 

    The second set of images captured was of the Earth, captured by using the Vikram Lander's LI-4 camera for the first time. It was captured from an altitude of 5000km above the Earth on 3 August. 
    Here it is:

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Orbiter's camera is the highest resolution of any lunar mission so far

    "The pictures I saw this morning were truly extraordinary," said the Principal Scientific Advisor, about the orbiter's TMC 2 camera. It is a miniature version of the Terrain Mapping Camera used onboard the Chandrayaan 1 mission. Here's a look at its first few images and subsequent photos, while it was still en route to the moon

  • 15:56 (IST)

    If Vikram crashed and broke up into pieces, the orbiter's imaging won't be very useful: Expert 

    If the Vikram lander crash-landed and broke apart into pieces, the orbiter is unlkely to spot it, according to an ISRO scientist. "However, if the component is intact, high-resolution imaging will capture it," he added. 

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Encouragement also came in from the NASA Chief 

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Lander may not have crash-landed, according to ex-ISRO Chief

    While there is no official verdict about the lander's condition, not everyone is convinced that the landing ended in a crash. Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar had this to say: "We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure."

  • 15:39 (IST)

    The UAE space agency's response to the news

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Here's what NASA had to say after the news

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Space agencies, citizens & political leaders come out in support of ISRO & the Chandrayaan 2 mission

    Citizens and leaders across the political spectrum have offered overwhelming support to ISRO after the agency lost contact with the lander module comprising the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan, a hitch in India's ambitious space project Chandrayaan 2.

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Orbiter to last 7.5x longer than planned, says K Sivan 

    Yesterday, the ISRO Chief also said Chandrayaan 2 has been a 90-95% success. 

    The payload in the orbiter is going to give us a lot of data over the next few years... we were successful with our scientific mission but it is the technology demonstration where we failed, said ISRO's K Sivan. "The mission was nearly a 100% success....for the first time, we will be getting data from the polar region of the moon...the world will be accessing this information for the first time ever,” he added.

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Lander may have spun out of control: Experts.

    Some experts think the motors fitted to the landing module might have over-performed in this last leg of its descent, giving its more thrust than needed, or a higher horizontal velocity that may have caused the lander to spin out of control. 

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Vikram lander deviated from planned trajectory

    Before going incommunicado, Vikram was on a trajectory to land ahead of schedule, at 1.53 am on 7 September. But it deviated from its intended trajectory three minutes before its expected landing. 

  • 15:14 (IST)

    14-day mission to re-establish contact with lander

    ISRO it will try to establish contact with the Vikram lander for the next 14 days, and that information coming in from the Orbiter would be crucial.

  • 15:10 (IST)

    ISRO Chief K Sivan: We've found the location of the Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon. 

  • 15:09 (IST)

    ISRO has said that it has eyes on the Vikram lander in photos capture by the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter, and that data from the orbiter is being analysed. 

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Hello all!

    It's been a nerve-wracking 37 hours since ISRO lost communication with the Vikram landing in the final minute or two before of its descent to the moon's South Polar region.   

On 7 September 2019, the day Vikram Lander was scheduled to soft-land on the lunar surface, ISRO lost contact with the lander module comprising the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan, which came to be a hitch in India's ambitious space project Chandrayaan 2. However, despite the failed landing, this mission's orbiter will still be performing various crucial tasks. Principal scientific advisor Dr Vijay Raghavan reminds us of that in a long Twitter thread.

Raghavan reminds us that the mission comprised of an Orbiter, Lander and Rover. While ISRO may have lost communication with the Lander, the latter followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface.

"Orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon and shall enrich our understanding of the moon’s evolution, map minerals, water molecules in the polar regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments," he said. The launch and mission management has also ensured a long life of almost 7 years for the orbiter instead of the planned one year, he added.

Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Orbiter images awaited from ISRO from highest-res camera of any lunar mission

Chandrayaan-2 launch was earlier scheduled for 15 July.

He also said that the success criteria were defined for each and every phase of the mission and so far 90 to 95 percent of the mission objectives have been accomplished and will continue to contribute to Lunar science.



