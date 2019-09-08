Sunday, September 08, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2 will 'absolutely have no impact' on Gaganyaan mission: ISRO

An ISRO official said that both Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan have different objectives and dimensions.


Press Trust of IndiaSep 08, 2019 13:41:03 IST

The Chandrayaan-2 mission will "absolutely have no impact" on Isro's ambitious manned mission Gaganyaan, scheduled to be launched in 2022, according to an ISRO official.

PG Diwakar, who was earlier scientific secretary at the space agency and is now the Director of Earth Observations Applications and Disaster Management Programme Office at the Isro headquarters in Bengaluru, said both Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan have different objectives and dimensions.

"There will be absolutely no problem at all. It will have no impact. The satellite missions, as well as the human space flight mission, will go very smoothly without any problem. Each mission is of a different type," he told PTI.

An illustration of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and landing module's post-separation in their independent orbits around the moon. Image: ISRO/YouTube

Diwakar, however, declined to comment on the reasons behind the glitches faced during the landing of Chandrayaan-2. The lander Vikram lost contact, just 2.1 kilometers above the lunar surface.

(Also read: Women astronauts likely won't be part of Gaganyaan inaugural flight in 2022)

The Isro plans to send three Indians to space by 2022, an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last Independence Day speech. Besides this, the ISRO will also launch Aditya L-1, India's first solar mission, by next year.

There are plans to build a space station and launch interplanetary missions to Mars and Venus.

Diwakar said Chandrayaan had its own challenges while the other missions will have different objectives.

While Chandrayaan-2 was meant for soft-landing of Vikram on the lunar surface, Gaganyaan's mandate will be to send the astronauts to space and bring them back to earth safely.

