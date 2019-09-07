Saturday, September 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Former ISRO Director says Vikram lander may not have crash-landed on the moon

The communication channel between the lander and the orbiter is apparently still functioning properly


Asian News InternationalSep 07, 2019 14:23:12 IST

Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with "Vikram" lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

"We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure," he said while talking to ANI.

Former ISRO Director says Vikram lander may not have crash-landed on the moon

Illustration of Vikram lander. Image: ISRO.

The communication data which is missing is being analysed now, he said.

Earlier, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a tweet, "normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed."

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon.

The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet on September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 failure isn't a setback, it's a reminder that space exploration is hard for even the most seasoned players

Sep 07, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 failure isn't a setback, it's a reminder that space exploration is hard for even the most seasoned players
Support pours in for ISRO as scientists try to figure out what went wrong with Chandrayaan 2 landing

Chandrayaan 2

Support pours in for ISRO as scientists try to figure out what went wrong with Chandrayaan 2 landing

Sep 07, 2019
Chandrayaan-2 Landing LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 am after ISRO loses contact with Moon lander 'Vikram'

NewsTracker

Chandrayaan-2 Landing LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 am after ISRO loses contact with Moon lander 'Vikram'

Sep 07, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ISRO scientists saying 'the best is yet to come'

Chandrayaan 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ISRO scientists saying 'the best is yet to come'

Sep 07, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Landing highlights: PM Narendra Modi says India stands in solidarity with ISRO scientists

chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 Landing highlights: PM Narendra Modi says India stands in solidarity with ISRO scientists

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Landing: After losing contact with lander Vikram, ISRO awaits analysis

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 Landing: After losing contact with lander Vikram, ISRO awaits analysis

Sep 07, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019