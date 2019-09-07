Saturday, September 07, 2019Back to
Support pours in for ISRO as scientists try to figure out what went wrong with Chandrayaan 2 landing

Contact was lost minutes after the automated powered descent phase began.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2019 03:28:23 IST

In what has turned out to be a rather sad day for ISRO and India, contact has been lost with the lander module comprising the Lander Vikram and rover Pragyan.

All systems were operating normally during the initial period of the automated powered descent phase. Contact was abruptly lost some 2.1 km above the moon's surface when the lander was in its 'fine braking' phase.

ISRO Chairman confirmed the same in an address to the press. The scientists are now analysing the data to determine what went wrong and should release an update soon. Thankfully, the most important component of the mission, the Orbiter, which will orbit the moon for at least a year, is operating normally.

An illustration of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and landing module's post-separation in their independent orbits around the moon. Image: ISRO/YouTube

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the fine work done by ISRO scientists so far and he asked them not to lose hope. Support has also been pouring in from all corners of the globe.

 

The Indian National Congress party also tweeted its support:

 

Making the announcement could not have been easy for ISRO Chairman K Sivan:

 

An astronomer from the Netherlands appears to have been the first to report the failure of the mission. He identifies the moment that contact was lost:

 

This tweet sums up most people's feelings towards ISRO right now:

 

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We're awaiting a full statement from ISRO on what went wrong with the landing.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

