In what has turned out to be a rather sad day for ISRO and India, contact has been lost with the lander module comprising the Lander Vikram and rover Pragyan.

All systems were operating normally during the initial period of the automated powered descent phase. Contact was abruptly lost some 2.1 km above the moon's surface when the lander was in its 'fine braking' phase.

ISRO Chairman confirmed the same in an address to the press. The scientists are now analysing the data to determine what went wrong and should release an update soon. Thankfully, the most important component of the mission, the Orbiter, which will orbit the moon for at least a year, is operating normally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the fine work done by ISRO scientists so far and he asked them not to lose hope. Support has also been pouring in from all corners of the globe.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

The Indian National Congress party also tweeted its support:

The nation stands by the entire team of @isro as we wait in these tense times. Your hard work and commitment has made our nation proud. Jai Hind.#Chandrayaan2Landing — Congress (@INCIndia) 6 September 2019

Making the announcement could not have been easy for ISRO Chairman K Sivan:

One cannot even imagine his state of mind while announcing ‘The Communication was lost’ for #Chandrayaan2. They have all have given years for one dream. We all are proud of you @isro, We shall overcome. pic.twitter.com/NslSUaUap1 — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) 6 September 2019

An astronomer from the Netherlands appears to have been the first to report the failure of the mission. He identifies the moment that contact was lost:

It looks like the @isro #Chandrayaan2 Vikram lander has crashed. After the rough braking phase the Doppler curve from @radiotelescoop shows some wiggles, and then, at 20:20:01UTC the signals disappeared... pic.twitter.com/YQzriRslQ3 — Cees Bassa (@cgbassa) September 6, 2019

This tweet sums up most people's feelings towards ISRO right now:

Lost communication but not hope... Every single person in India can feel the heartbeat of #chandrayaan2 #VikramLander ....@isro You brought the nation together once agian.....we are always proud of you guys️....it's just a comma.... #ISRO #Chandrayaan2Landing pic.twitter.com/CFE0atYNYR — Mrcool (@sriharsha0709) September 6, 2019

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We're awaiting a full statement from ISRO on what went wrong with the landing.

