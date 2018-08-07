If there had to be one budget smartphone that has been awaited in Indian markets for the past couple of weeks then it has to be the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the smartphone is finally launching tomorrow.

The smartphone was announced globally at an event in Madrid, Spain on 24 July, so we do know what to expect from the device. However, it will eventually boil down to what price Xiaomi decides to launch the smartphone at. This is especially because the company's Redmi Note 5 Pro is positioned at the same price range as last year's Mi A1.

Going by the Mi A2's Europe prices, Xiaomi is expected to launch the smartphone at a price range of Rs 18,000 — 25,000, though there could be surprises in store.

The Mi A2 will likely be available in two variants, a 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Globally the Mi A2 was announced in three colours — gold, blue and black and Xiaomi is expected to do the same in India as well.

From what we've seen of the smartphone in images, design-wise it does look quite similar to last year's Mi A1, while the rear resembles the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Overall, there's isn't much of a design overall per se.

Moving on the specifications of the smartphone, the A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and runs Android One out-of-the-box. It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an AI Engine.

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has an HDR and a 4,500 K selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.