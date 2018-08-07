Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
08 August, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2 to launch in India today: Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi A2 at a price range of Rs 18,000 — 25,000.

If there had to be one budget smartphone that has been awaited in Indian markets for the past couple of weeks then it has to be the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the smartphone is finally launching tomorrow.

The smartphone was announced globally at an event in Madrid, Spain on 24 July, so we do know what to expect from the device. However, it will eventually boil down to what price Xiaomi decides to launch the smartphone at. This is especially because the company's Redmi Note 5 Pro is positioned at the same price range as last year's Mi A1.

The Mi A2 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 inside. Image: Xiaomi

Going by the Mi A2's Europe prices, Xiaomi is expected to launch the smartphone at a price range of Rs 18,000 — 25,000, though there could be surprises in store.

The Mi A2 will likely be available in two variants, a 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Globally the Mi A2 was announced in three colours — gold, blue and black and Xiaomi is expected to do the same in India as well.

From what we've seen of the smartphone in images, design-wise it does look quite similar to last year's Mi A1, while the rear resembles the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Overall, there's isn't much of a design overall per se.

Moving on the specifications of the smartphone, the A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and runs Android One out-of-the-box. It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an AI Engine.

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has an HDR and a 4,500 K selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

