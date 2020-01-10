Ameya Dalvi

Just a couple of days back we published our list of best phones under Rs 10,000.

Most of the phones in that list were barely a rupee or ten short of the 10K mark. So we thought — what about those with an even tighter budget? Hence, we decided to lower our ceiling by a good 25 percent and look at the best smartphones one can buy under Rs 7,500 this month. And there are a handful of good options to consider. Let’s take a look.

Best Phones to buy under Rs 7,500 in India

Motorola Moto E6s

The Moto E6s (Review) is the only phone in this list with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. So if you like to keep multiple apps running at the same time, this is a good option for you. It is powered by a modest MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC. Upfront is a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a drop notch and a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels which is more than decent for the segment. Though it has a plastic back, the overall design looks modern and can pass as off as a pricier phone.

You get a 13 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup at the back that does a decent job in good lighting. There’s an 8 MP camera up front for selfies. The Moto E6s runs Android Pie with near-stock Android UI. Its 3,000 mAh battery is a little on the lower side as compared to most phones these days but can last a working day.

Motorola Moto E6s price in India: Rs 6,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Realme 3

The Realme 3 (Review) is almost a year old (though it may seem three years old given the number of phones the company releases every quarter) but still a good option in this budget after a price drop. This stylish phone has a 6.22-inch HD+ display (1,520 x 720 pixels) with a drop notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. The processing power is more than decent with a MediaTek Helio P70 at its heart.



You get a 13 MP + 2 MP cameras at the back and a 13 MP shooter at the front take care of the photography. Courtesy of an efficient processor and an HD+ screen, its 4,230 mAh battery manages to keep the phone running for over a day of moderate usage easily. This phone runs Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6 UI on top. You get the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage (expandable) in this budget.

Realme 3 price in India: Rs 7,499 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

Asus Zenfone Max M2

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with 1,520 x 720 resolution and 2.5D glass on top. This phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC that is one of the more powerful options in this price bracket. It has stock Android UI and was launched with Oreo 8.1. Asus started rolling out Android Pie update for this phone somewhere in mid-2019. So don’t be surprised if the current batch of this handset has Android Pie out of the box.

The 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras do a good job in decent lighting conditions, and you get an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 has a 4,000 mAh battery that comfortably takes you through a day of standard usage without the need for a charger. You get 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that can be extended further by up to 2 TB using a microSD card.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 price in India: Rs 7,499 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

Nokia 4.2

There are some good budget phones that hardly get to share the limelight with their more illustrious cousins. The Nokia 4.2 (Review) is one such hidden gem. If you are looking for a compact phone in the world of ever-growing screen sizes, this is the handset for you. You get a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a drop notch and also a glass back. Powered by an efficient Snapdragon 439 chip, it packs more than sufficient power for this segment.

Its 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras click good photos in well-lit conditions and do an acceptable job for the segment in less than ideal lighting too. Another important aspect is that this handset is an Android One device. That means you get stock Android UI and regular OS and security updates for a period of two years from its launch. The Nokia 4.2 runs Android Pie currently. You get 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, expandable up to 400 GB.

Nokia 4.2 price in India: Rs 6,899 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

Infinix Note 5

Infinix Note 5 is another lesser-known smartphone that ticks a lot of boxes for its asking price. Just like the Nokia 4.2, this phone too is a part of the Android One initiative, so you should be sorted on the software updates front. While it launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, you can now get an Android Pie update for it. The phone sports a sharp 6-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display with 2.5D glass on top. In fact, this is the only phone on this list with a Full HD screen.

It is powered by a MediaTek P23 octa-core SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. A single 12 MP rear camera manages to capture good shots in favourable lighting, while the 16 MP front camera takes some sharp selfies. It also comes with triple slots — two for active 4G SIMs and one for microSD card up to 128 GB. Last but by no means least, a big 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging keeps the phone powered for over a day and a half of moderate usage.

Infinix Note 5 price in India: Rs 6,999 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

LG W30

Lastly, we have the LG W30 (First impressions), the only phone to flaunt triple rear cameras in this list. You get a 12 MP primary lens, a 13 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. You also get a 16 MP selfie camera at the front. The cameras do a pretty good job for this segment. The phone is well-designed too with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a drop notch and an attractive back panel.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chip and comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal (expandable) storage. Just like the Moto E6s, its 3,000 mAh battery can keep the phone powered for a full working day. The LG W30 runs Android Pie.

LG W30 price in India: Rs 7,349 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

All phones above have a fingerprint scanner at the back, along with 3.5 mm headphone jack and a micro USB port.

