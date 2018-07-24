Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 July, 2018 17:16 IST

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launched globally at €249 and €179 respectively

Official prices for the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in India are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi has launched two phones the Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite in Madrid, Spain today starting at € 249 and € 179 respectively.

Mi A2 will be available in a 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage variant and a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Mi A2 Lite will be available in a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

The Mi A2 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 inside. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch full-HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and runs Android One out-of-the-box. It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI Engine. In terms of storage, the device comes a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage variant priced at € 249, a 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage variant priced at € 279 and a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage variant priced at € 349. The phone has an Aluminium body design and an Arc design.

Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: Xiaomi Global Launch livestream, YouTube July

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has an HDR and a 4,500 K selfie light.

The body is paired with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to make it durable.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010mAh battery.

The Mi A2 is available in colours gold, blue and black. It will be one of the first devices to get Android P.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specifications

The Mi A2 which is the lighter version of the Mi A2, has a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, fingerprint sensor at the rear. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, and runs Android One. In terms of storage, the device comes in a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage variant priced at € 179 and a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage variant priced at € 299.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. Image: Xiaomi Global Launch, YouTube

In terms of camera, the Mi A2 Lite has a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP camera units. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP sensor.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 Lite comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery, which is larger than the Mi A2.

The Mi A2 Lite is available is colours gold, blue and black.

