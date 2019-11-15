Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Mi Days sale: Best deals on Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Poco F1, Mi A2 and more

During the sale, Amazon is offering 10 percent off to all HDFC Bank Debit cardholders.


tech2 News StaffNov 15, 2019 11:46:32 IST

Amazon kicked off its Mi Days sale yesterday along with its other two sales — Apple Days sale (13 Nov- 17 Nov) and Oppo Fantastic Days sale(13 Nov-15 Nov). The Amazon Mi Days sale will be live till 18 November.

Another sale that is coinciding with these sales is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, which will also go on till 18 November.

Here are the best deals on Xiaomi smartphones, available during this sale.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A (Review) was launched last year at the starting price of Rs 5,999 for its 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant. This storage variant will now cost you Rs 5,499 and the higher variant will cost you Rs 5,799, down from Rs 6,199.

Amazon Mi Days sale: Best deals on Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Poco F1, Mi A2 and more

Redmi 7A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset

The successor of this smartphone — Redmi 8A (Review) — has also recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499.

The Redmi 7A comes in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

Poco F1

Poco F1 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), down from its launch price Rs 20,999. The higher storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage will cost you Rs 18,999.

Poco-F1-Rear-1280 (1)

Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The smartphone sells in three colour options — Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black.

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 (Review) was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for its 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant. During this Mi Days sale, it is selling at Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes inBold Red, Elegant Blue and Prime Black colour variants. 

Redmi Y3 comes in two storage variants — 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi A2 (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. The higher variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 12,999, during this sale. The successor of this smartphone — Xiaomi Mi A3 (Review) — was also launched recently in the market.

Mi A2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Mi A2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

It is available in black, blue, red, rose gold and gold colour variants.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

smartphones

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2019): From Redmi Note 8 Pro to Realme XT

Nov 01, 2019
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2019): From Redmi Note 8 Pro to Realme XT
Amazon Apple Days, Oppo Fantastic Days sale: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, more

Amazon sale

Amazon Apple Days, Oppo Fantastic Days sale: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, more

Nov 14, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019