Amazon kicked off its Mi Days sale yesterday along with its other two sales — Apple Days sale (13 Nov- 17 Nov) and Oppo Fantastic Days sale(13 Nov-15 Nov). The Amazon Mi Days sale will be live till 18 November.

Another sale that is coinciding with these sales is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, which will also go on till 18 November.

Here are the best deals on Xiaomi smartphones, available during this sale.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A (Review) was launched last year at the starting price of Rs 5,999 for its 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant. This storage variant will now cost you Rs 5,499 and the higher variant will cost you Rs 5,799, down from Rs 6,199.

The successor of this smartphone — Redmi 8A (Review) — has also recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499.

The Redmi 7A comes in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

Poco F1

Poco F1 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), down from its launch price Rs 20,999. The higher storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage will cost you Rs 18,999.

The smartphone sells in three colour options — Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black.

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 (Review) was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for its 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant. During this Mi Days sale, it is selling at Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes in Bold Red, Elegant Blue and Prime Black colour variants.



Redmi Y3 comes in two storage variants — 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi A2 (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. The higher variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 12,999, during this sale. The successor of this smartphone — Xiaomi Mi A3 (Review) — was also launched recently in the market.

It is available in black, blue, red, rose gold and gold colour variants.