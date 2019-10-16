tech2 News Staff

Google had released the next-gen of Android called as Android 10 a while back and quite a few smartphone makers are now introducing the update to their smartphones. One of the company's that has layout a roadmap for devices that will get the latest Android update is Xiaomi and the company has shared it at today's launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.

The higher-end Xiaomi phones such as the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Y3 will be getting the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update starting from 22 October - 31 October in Phase 1.

The Redmi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5. Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi

Mix 2, and Mi Max 2 will get the update in phase 2 which begins on 4 November and ends on 12 November.

The Phase 3 for the update will begin on 13 November and the devices included for this are the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi Note 8. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the sole device for Phase 4 which will start on 18 December and will end on 26 December.