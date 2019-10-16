Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi unveils roadmap for rolling out the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for its devices

Xiaomi shared the roadmap for Android 10 updates at today's launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.


tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2019 13:43:25 IST

Google had released the next-gen of Android called as Android 10 a while back and quite a few smartphone makers are now introducing the update to their smartphones. One of the company's that has layout a roadmap for devices that will get the latest Android update is Xiaomi and the company has shared it at today's launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.

Xiaomi unveils roadmap for rolling out the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for its devices

MIUI 11 roll-out plan.

The higher-end Xiaomi phones such as the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Y3 will be getting the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update starting from 22 October - 31 October in Phase 1.

The Redmi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5. Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi
Mix 2, and Mi Max 2 will get the update in phase 2 which begins on 4 November and ends on 12 November.

The Phase 3 for the update will begin on 13 November and the devices included for this are the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi Note 8. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the sole device for Phase 4 which will start on 18 December and will end on 26 December.

tags

latest videos

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a permanent price cut, now available starting at Rs 11,999

Oct 08, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a permanent price cut, now available starting at Rs 11,999
Best phones under Rs 15,000 (Oct 2019): From Realme 5 Pro to Redmi Note 7 Pro

smartphones

Best phones under Rs 15,000 (Oct 2019): From Realme 5 Pro to Redmi Note 7 Pro

Oct 14, 2019
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64 MP camera on 16 October in India

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64 MP camera on 16 October in India

Oct 09, 2019
Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: Deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Pixel 3A XL, Redmi Note 7s, more

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: Deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Pixel 3A XL, Redmi Note 7s, more

Oct 14, 2019
Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Oct 2019): From Redmi K20 Pro to Vivo V15 Pro

Smartphones

Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Oct 2019): From Redmi K20 Pro to Vivo V15 Pro

Oct 14, 2019
From Asus ROG Phone II to Apple iPhone XR: Phones to consider before buying OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Alternative

From Asus ROG Phone II to Apple iPhone XR: Phones to consider before buying OnePlus 7T

Oct 03, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019