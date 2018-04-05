Xiaomi is planning to bring an under-display sensor to its upcoming Mi 7. So far, only a handful of smartphones, such as the Vivo X20 UD and Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design, have come with the under-display fingerprint sensor feature. The Mi 7 is expected to launch in a few months as its predecessor was launched at a similar time last year. The Mi 7 is the next version of the Mi 6, which is also expected to come with an Apple iPhone X-like notch.

Previous reports suggested that the flagship would come with 8 GB of RAM and a 4,480 mAh battery. GizmoChina reports that a Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the presence of an under-display fingerprint scanner on the Mi 7 in a comment on a Weibo post.

The Mi 7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and come with a 5.6-inch full HD Plus display and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also reported to come with a vertically aligned dual-camera set-up. The phone is expected to come with a metal back, which precludes the possibility of wireless charging.

Finally, it appears that Xiaomi has caved to the debatable allure of the notch. The notch seen on the leaked images of the Mi 7 is expected to be smaller than the one seen on iPhone X, which is understandable given that it packs in half the hardware that the iPhone X does. It is expected to look similar to the notches seen on the Oppo F7 or the Vivo V9.

The Chinese company is also planning to launch a gaming smartphone called 'Black Shark' on 13 April in China.