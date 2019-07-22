Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
Xiaomi may soon discontinue its sub-brand Poco, Redmi to replace it, suggest analysts

Xiaomi's Poco takes on the same target audience as the new Redmi K20 smartphones.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 20:22:33 IST

Remember when we came across Poco F2 benchmark leak earlier this year, and soon learnt that those leaks were fake? That was a hint, probably. Seems like there may not be any more Poco phones at all. Reportedly, Xiaomi may soon shut down the sub-brand Poco and push the brand Redmi to take over the price segment it catered to instead.

A report by The Economic Times claims that Xiaomi may be planning to shut down its sub-brand Poco, which it announced only last year. While Manu Kumar Jain refused to confirm the same to the publication, the suspicion towards the possibility of such a plan arises from the launch of the latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones, which pretty much take on the price segment Poco was originally meant for.

Read our detailed review of the Redmi K20 Pro here.

We also reached out to Xiaomi to confirm the same, but the company has declined to comment.

IDC India research director Navkendar Singh also believes that with Mi and Redmi now catering to focused and separate markets, Poco's target audience is only overlapping theirs, and it absolutely makes sense for the company to shut down the division.

In contrast, after Jai Mani, head of product of the POCO division recently quit the company, a Xiaomi spokesperson had told ET that “For Poco, nothing changes because of an executive leaving, and work will go on as planned”.

Will Poco remain? Will Redmi K series phones be the new Poco? What will happen to the existing Poco users if this comes true? We will be back with the answers to all these questions soon. Keep watching this space to learn more about Poco's future.

